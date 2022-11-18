C has blonde wavy hair with dark roots and a slight smile on their face. C is wearing a red tank top, and their parents each have a hand on their shoulder, standing behind but faces unseen.
Jesse Freidin/Are You OK?

Are You OK? The Lives of Young Trans Texans

In Jesse Friedin's photos, viewers glimpse the bravery of transgender youth and the power of unconditional family support.

A version of this story ran in the November / December 2022 issue.

In 2021, Jesse Freidin began traveling across the country to photograph transgender youth for a photo project called “Are You OK?” He’s been to more than half the states in the country, meeting with dozens of trans kids. 

In August, Freidin made his second visit to Texas. In the intervening year, legal and policy-based attacks on LGBTQ+ people in the United States have reached feverish heights. Governor Greg Abbott even launched child abuse investigations into parents who seek gender-affirming healthcare for their kids. Though nonprofits like Lambda Legal and the American Civil Liberties Union have responded with multiple lawsuits against the policy, which has been partially blocked in court, it still left many families fearing for their safety. Kai Shappley, a trans girl known for her outspoken activism, fled the state with her family a month before Freidin planned to photograph her.

“I want to tell those stories before they disappear, before these families leave the country or state, before these families have to go underground,” Freidin said. 

Despite this growing moral panic around young trans lives, a few brave kids still feel safe enough to defiantly present their faces to the world. 

“The ones who are so at risk but still want to speak out, still want to be in the fight and be public, they’re doing their own kind of activism,” Freidin said. 

As a trans man, Freidin feels he can relate to the issue on a deeper level than the mainstream media; “I was so tired of seeing the same image of a trans kid we see in journalism all the time, which is typically by themselves looking sad, playing with toys on the floor.”

Before he takes any photos, Freidin leads his subjects in a breathing exercise designed to help “come into ourselves and hold space for each other.” 

Each portrait follows a similar formula: the young trans person in focus, seated and looking right at the camera. Behind them stand family members, photographed below their shoulders so that their faces are unseen, but exuding support with a touch.

“I want to make a portrait that’s solely about strength and power and joy and, you know, the authenticity and self-knowledge of these kids—because they know who they are,” Freidin said.

The photos, a selection from Freidin’s 2022 trip to Texas, are accompanied by quotes from the interviews he conducted with each trans kid and their family. 

In childlike handwriting: Jules, 14, Texas

  • Jules looks directly at the camera. Jules has red hair, a green v-neck and black jacket along with blue jeans on. Their parents stand behind them wearing dark clothes, one with a hand on Jules' shoulder.
    Credit: Jesse Freidin/Are You OK?
  • In Jules handwriting: The U.S. is supposed to be seen as a place of freedom and a place to escape to, but for trans people, it isn't.
  • In Jules' parent's handwriting: Belive your kids. Be quiet and listen and everything else just falls into place.
Handwritten: Cal, 8

  • Cal is a young trans kid, wearing blue overalls, a white t-shirt, and white sneakers. Cal's parents stand behind, a hand on Cal's shoulder, dressed in blue button downs.
    Credit: Jesse Freidin/Are You OK?
  • In Cal's handwriting: Everything about these laws is stupid. I don't know if we can change politicians. What goes through my mind are the word "Hopefully we can at all."
  • In Cal's parent's handwriting: Its hard to hate up close. We don't talk a lot about all the things that are happening with Cal. She's 8, and it's important for her to be a kid. She leads a very normal eight-year-old life, with these little hiccups now and then.
In Mars' handwriting: Mars 20

  • Mars has pale skin and red-black dark dyed hair, matching lipstick, a silver cross necklace and a heavy metal t-shirt. Mars is wearing faded black jeans and Converse style sneakers. Their parents are behind them, simply dressed, with a hand each on Mars' shoulders.
    Credit: Jesse Freidin/Are You OK?
  • In Mars' handwriting: As a trans person in Texas, it's hard. We deserve to live wherever we want. I shouldn't have to leave to be happy.
  • In Mars' parent's handwriting: I'm a lawyer and I know enough about these laws to feel endangered. If you love your kids, then love 'em. Love 'em no matter what. Love 'em unconditionally.
In childish handwriting: Maya, 11

  • Maya is a young girl seated on a chair, with her parents and a sibling behind her, faces unseen. She has curly hair past her shoulders and she's wearing a simple white dress and sandals.
    Credit: Jesse Freidin/Are You OK?
Handwritten letters: C 19

  • C smiles and looks directly at the camera. They have wavy blonde hair with dark roots showing and are wearing a red tank top with a cartoon bee on it, along with blue jeans. C's parents stand behind, each with a hand on C's shoulder.
    Credit: Jesse Freidin/Are You OK?
  • In C's handwriting: The people who are supposed to be serving my interests are actively doing things to harm me and my community. It feels like you don't know who to trust anymore. There's a target on your back when you're trans, but I think that trans people should take up space and not tolerate any nonsense.
In handwriting: Justin, 16

  • Justin has a very proud, happy expression as they look at the camera. They are wearing a punky black jacket with anarchy symbol and a skull, and torn black jeans, along with dark boots. Behind them are three adult family members, in white tees. One, with a hand on Justin's shoulder, has a tee reading "Proud Mom & Ally."
    Credit: Jesse Freidin/Are You OK?
  • Justin writes: Sometimes it feels hard t obe trans, or to express yourself. I just want to help other trans people + let them know they're wanted + needed.
  • Justin's parent writes: I'm not a fan of people telling me how to raise my kids. If my son wants to express himself or wants to be on hormones, that's our right, not some ignorant politician's.
In a young person's cursive: Sunny

  • Sunny looks at us with a playful smile. Sunny's blonde hair spills over their shoulders, and they are wearing a pink and white dress and silver combat boots. Their family, including a sibling, stand behind them with faces out of sight.
    Credit: Jesse Freidin/Are You OK?
  • In Sunny's handwriting: I think that everyone who is on the LBGTQ team should get to live their life, and I think they should be free to do what they want.
  • Sunny's parent writes: As soon as the bills started popping up in Texas that would actually get us prosecuted as parents, that's when I hsaid I have to get involved. Because this is dangerous.

is the Digital Editor at the Texas Observer. Their work has also appeared in the Austin Chronicle, Truthout, and Yes! Magazine, among others.

