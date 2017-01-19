Texans: You Are Your Legislators’ Boss, Now Act Like It

A Texas legislator seeks to make divorce inaccessible, while ignoring Texans' real problems...

Patrick Michels

Every other year, Texas lawmakers hoof it down to the state Capitol to spend 140 days either getting right what they got wrong the last time or, more likely, making things a hell of a lot worse.

There’s already a lot of rank tomfoolery this session as our leaders gear up to whine about solutions in search of problems and ignore problems in dire need of solutions. Hey, maybe those dead and dying foster kids will bootstrap their own selves out of state care this year! In the meantime, Fort Worth Republican state Representative Matt Krause is not sure you grown adult people of Texas really know what you’re doing with this whole divorce thing.

Krause, whose past achievements in small gub’minting include a failed attempt to require the state to appoint an attorney to represent the fetuses of clinically brain-dead people, wants to use his 140 days to eliminate no-fault divorce in Texas. In December, he filed House Bill 93, which would require all divorce filings to be fault-based, as well as House Bill 65, which would lengthen the waiting period for divorces from 60 to 180 days. There are a lot of reasons this legislation is an astoundingly stupid proposition. That it would empower abusers to effectively hold their spouses hostage and drive up the cost of divorce are two of many likely negative consequences.