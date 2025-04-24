Please tag the Texas Observer in social media posts promoting the republished story.

Articles cannot be rewritten, edited, or changed beyond alignments with house style books.

Articles preferably include Texas Observer alongside author byline (first name last name/Texas Observer).

All of the Texas Observer’s articles are available for free syndication for news sources under the following conditions:

is invisible. A natural gas pipeline. Cables above the eyeline,

carried from pylon to pylon, past the horizon.

Is our love the horizon? A line where the sky

appears to meet the earth’s surface—

which means if you are the earth, then I am the sky—

which means if you are this house,

then I am the house behind this house,

which if we bought, I’d cut a gate into the back fence

to slip through, string a long-distance tin can phone

between our bedrooms. We could whisper in the dark

though you’d say nothing. I’d pretend you’re on the moon.

I’d still choose to make us dinner every night. Green smoothies

that you tolerate. Pasta with peas. Fried rice. We’re far from the night

we kissed atop a Ferris wheel, suspended above a skyline,

which beat to the blink of my pulse—

but our backyards could touch.

So I’d pour a glass of wine, meet you outside, where the clouds

look like ocean waves at twilight, and my pool is a warm sky

into which we could fly. Somehow the horizon

is reversing, while you’re busy grilling

beneath the globe lights, which we’ve stretched across our trees

like Morse code. Later, I’d kiss you

goodnight, leave you on your porch

resting in the glow of your phone

because I want you

to go home, play piano late at night,

don’t worry about the dishes.

Editor’s Note: Poems are selected by Poetry Editor Lupe Mendez, the 2022 Texas poet laureate and author of Why I Am Like Tequila. To submit a poem, please send an email with the poem attached to [email protected]. We’re looking for previously unpublished works of no more than 45 lines by Texas poets who have not been published by the Observer in the last two years. Pay is $100 on publication.