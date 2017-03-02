Last Month Was the Hottest February on Record in Texas

All-time records were set at 42 Texas weather stations last month and meteorologists say this winter is on track to be the warmest on record.

No, you weren’t imagining it. Last month was the warmest February on record in Texas and the winter so far is a “virtual tie” for the 1907 record, according to the state climatologist. The average temperature was 57.3 degrees Fahrenheit, almost eight degrees higher than the historical average going back to 1895.

The warmer weather, most evident by balmy midday temperatures, led to the early blooming of wildflowers. It also prompted Texas farmers to plant corn and wheat ahead of schedule and put fire departments in West Texas and the Panhandle on high alert for fire danger.

At least 42 weather stations in Texas broke all-time temperature records in February. Nine of those have records for more than 100 years, according to John Nielsen-Gammon, the state climatologist and a professor at Texas A&M’s department of atmospheric sciences. Temperatures in Houston didn’t drop to the 30s for the first time since 1950. The lowest temperature was 40 degrees Fahrenheit on February 16. At Camp Mabry and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, average temperatures for February were 2.2 and 1.6 degrees warmer than average, respectively.