‘Where Do We Go from Here’: Forward or Backward?

My parents lived through Jim Crow. Around our dinner table, they told stories that sounded impossible to me as a child. They talked about not being allowed to eat in certain restaurants, or even to try on clothes or shoes before buying them. My father often spoke about growing up in a sharecropping family. At the end of each year, he would watch tears run down my grandfather’s face as they rode home in their wagon after settling accounts with the landowner. Despite a year’s worth of backbreaking labor, they always seemed to owe more than they had earned. They had been cheated again. They were always sinking deeper in debt, deeper in poverty, and deeper in a system designed to keep Black families from getting ahead.

These stories aren’t ancient history; they happened within my parents’ lifetimes. As the child of people who endured many other injustices, and in light of today’s fights over voting rights and representation, I feel compelled to ask whether the hard-won progress, which so many Americans bled for, is being protected, or slowly eroded by recent decisions that restrict the vote and dilute political voices.

Although legal segregation was dismantled decades ago, the struggle for full participation in American democracy did not end. The civil rights movement secured historic victories, including the Voting Rights Act of 1965, but each generation has faced new debates about access to the ballot, political representation, and whose voices are heard in the democratic process.

In April, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a major voting-rights decision in Louisiana v. Callais. The ruling weakened a key section of the Voting Rights Act, a law that has helped protect minority voters for decades. As a result, states have greater freedom to redraw political districts in ways that dilute the voting power of Black communities and limit their voice in government.

That debate is not only taking place in Washington; it is unfolding here in Texas. State lawmakers recently approved House Bill 4, a congressional redistricting plan signed by Governor Greg Abbott. Supporters said the measure ensures fair representation, while critics argued it redraws district lines in ways that could reduce the political influence of Black and Latino voters and make it harder for some communities to elect candidates of their choice. Such changes arguably reduced the number of districts in which Black voters held sway. For example, Al Green, a Democrat, long represented Texas’ 9th Congressional District. Under the new map passed by Texas lawmakers, most of his current constituents were shifted into the redrawn 18th Congressional District, where Green ran, but lost to another Black congressman, who formerly would not have been his competitor.

As America marks its 250th year, the question remains: Are we committed to continuing to build a more inclusive democracy, or are we willing to accept the erosion of the protections previous generations fought so hard to secure?

Regardless of where one stands on individual issues, the larger challenge remains: How can we ensure that every eligible citizen has both the opportunity and the confidence to participate fully in our democracy? The answer matters because political participation is the foundation of self-government. When citizens vote, serve on juries, attend public meetings, contact elected officials, and engage in civic life, they help shape the future of their communities. When participation declines, democracy itself becomes weaker.

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My parents understood something that many Americans today have never experienced: Rights can be denied, opportunities can be taken away, and progress is never guaranteed. The barriers they faced did not disappear on their own. They were challenged by ordinary citizens who organized, protested, voted, went to court, and in some cases gave their lives so that future generations could enjoy freedoms that had previously been denied.

The rights and opportunities we Americans now enjoy were not freely given; they were won through struggle and sacrifice. Civil rights leader Fannie Lou Hamer was evicted and lost her job for trying to register to vote and later jailed and beaten after sitting at an all-white lunch counter in the 1960s. Medgar Evers was assassinated in 1963 for his civil rights work. James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael Schwerner were murdered in 1964 while helping Black citizens register to vote in Mississippi. Their stories remind us that the right to vote is sacred because it gives citizens a voice in determining who governs them and whether that government represents their interests fairly.

In 1967, the year before his assassination, Martin Luther King Jr. published Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community? In that book, he challenged America to move beyond the legal victories of the civil rights movement and confront the deeper structures of inequality. King warned, “We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today. We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now.”

Nearly 60 years later, King’s question remains just as urgent. Will we move forward toward a nation where opportunity is expanded and every citizen’s voice is heard, or will we move backward toward a time when access, representation, and participation were reserved for only some Americans?

The answer will not be decided by courts alone, nor by legislatures, nor by presidents. It will be decided by citizens. Every generation inherits the unfinished work of democracy. The direction we choose today will determine whether our children and grandchildren tell stories of progress preserved or hard-won rights lost around their own dinner tables.