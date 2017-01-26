Trump’s Wall Will Be a More Inept Version of George W. Bush’s

A border wall from the Pacific to the Gulf is unviable, but Trump and his people will settle for less.

Jen Reel

In June 2015, the traveling circus that was the Trump campaign came to Laredo for a little political pachanga. That was about 6,492 news cycles ago, but perhaps you’ll recall Trump’s theatrics. Just a month earlier, he’d referred to Mexican immigrants as “rapists” while promising to have Mexico pay for a border wall from sea to shining sea.

By coming to Laredo, Trump said he was putting himself in “great danger” — as if he were in Sinaloa banging on El Chapo’s front door rather than visiting one of the safest cities in the United States. He traveled the streets of Laredo with dozens of motorcycle cops in tow. After the Border Patrol union rescinded its offer to give Trump a tour, he spent all of four hours in Laredo. Of his border security plans, Trump had virtually nothing concrete to offer. However, he did make one tiny admission: “You have to have a wall. In certain sections.”

Those three wiggle words — “in certain sections” — barely registered, but they indicate that Trump knew he would never be able to build his ludicrous wall as advertised. In a sense, the slogan of a “big, beautiful wall” was just that — a symbol, a xenophobic crowdpleaser, the political equivalent of “Freebird.”