State of Texas: Building Trump’s Border Wall

During his campaign for office, President Donald Trump told voters that if elected he would build a “big, fat, beautiful wall” from coast to coast. Along the 1,250 miles of Texas-Mexico border, 110 miles of fencing already exist. If the Trump administration decides to construct more fencing along the rest of the Texas border, it will have to navigate deep canyons, a national park, an ever-shifting river and a treaty with Mexico that requires binational consent before structures can be built in the river’s floodplains. In some parts of the border, the wall has aggravated flooding and resulted in diminished property values for landowners.

A closer look at the logistics behind President Trump's proposed border wall and what already exists.
Illustration by Joanna Wojtkowiak
A closer look at the logistics behind President Trump’s proposed border wall and what already exists.

This article appears in the February 2017 issue of the Texas Observer. Read more from the issue or subscribe now.

Naveena Sadasivam is a staff writer covering energy and the environment at the Observer. She has a degree in chemical engineering and a master’s in environmental and science reporting from New York University.

Naveena-Sadasivam-web
by @NaveenaSivam
Published Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 11:42 am CST

You May Also Like:

Popular Articles Now:

Naveena-Sadasivam-web
by @NaveenaSivam
Published Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 11:42 am CST
Top