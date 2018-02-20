Fringe Factor

 

The ‘Liberty-Loving Latino’ Who Uses Talk Radio to Make Texas Great Again

by | Tue, Feb 20, 2018 at 7:55 CST
"As a Latino American I want American citizens to be put first; all immigration should be halted until this government takes seriously the threat of illegal immigration."
Who’s Defending Texas’ Confederate Monuments?

Meet the leader of the rifle-wielding, Confederate-flag toting group that calls itself “protectors of all things Texas.”
Mon, Oct 30, 2017 |

by

Thank You, Matt Rinaldi

Republicans who are repelled by people like Rinaldi have a problem: They depend on the votes of the people who cheer him on.
Thu, Jul 20, 2017 |

