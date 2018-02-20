Fringe Factor
The ‘Liberty-Loving Latino’ Who Uses Talk Radio to Make Texas Great Again
by Gus Bova | Tue, Feb 20, 2018 at 7:55 CST"As a Latino American I want American citizens to be put first; all immigration should be halted until this government takes seriously the threat of illegal immigration."
Meet Dave Welch, the ‘Pastor of Pastors’ who Mobilizes Texas Churches Against LGBT Rights
The Houston conservative's ability to blend politics and religion makes him a particularly potent force.
Editor’s note: With the far right ascendant in Texas politics, once-marginal ideas and people have found a place in the political mainstream. Our recurrin...Read More
Who’s Defending Texas’ Confederate Monuments?
Meet the leader of the rifle-wielding, Confederate-flag toting group that calls itself “protectors of all things Texas.”
Who’s Defending Texas’ Confederate Monuments? Meet the leader of the rifle-wielding, Confederate-flag toting group that calls itself “protectors of all th...Read More
How ‘Mad Moms in Minivans’ Injected Themselves into Texas’ Anti-Vaccine Debate
Fringe Factor How a ‘group of mad moms in minivans’ injected themselves into Texas’ anti-vaccine debate In 2015, Jackie Schlegel, a coffee-fue...Read More
Thank You, Matt Rinaldi
Republicans who are repelled by people like Rinaldi have a problem: They depend on the votes of the people who cheer him on.
We spend a lot of time looking for what’s human and what’s kind in our politics, but it’s usually more important when someone shows us the opposite. T...Read More