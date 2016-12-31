Under attack from Texas politicians, trans kids and their parents talk back.

Editor’s Note: If there was a collective “Person of the Year” for the Texas LGBT community in 2016, it was undoubtedly the parents of transgender children. Faced with a seemingly endless barrage of hateful, anti-trans “bathroom” rhetoric from Republican state leaders, they bravely stepped up to humanize the issue by telling their stories in a host of venues, including the Observer’s August cover story. We interviewed and photographed the families of five trans children from across the state who’ve become fearless advocates for their vulnerable kids, struggling to give them normal lives in the face of rampant ignorance and bigotry. Sharing these families’ stories of real-world human impact, along with those of hundreds of others like them, will remain critical as LGBT advocates fight back against Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s proposed anti-trans bathroom bill in 2017. —John Wright

‘Just Like Every Other Kid’

By Texas Observer Staff

Published August 2

