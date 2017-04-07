Texas Lawmakers Vote to Take Millions from Clean Air to Fund Anti-Abortion Program

'This is not a pro-life amendment, this is a pro-birth amendment. After that you’re on your own,' one Democrat said.

Texas lawmakers voted Thursday to double funding for the state’s Alternatives to Abortion (A2A) program by taking money from environmental initiatives, a move that fed Democrat’s accusations that Republicans are more concerned with health inside the womb than out.

About halfway through the 16-hour debate on the House’s proposed $218 billion budget, lawmakers tentatively approved by a 93-52 vote the addition of $20 million over two years to the program that largely funds controversial crisis pregnancy centers, which counsel women against having abortions. The funding is taken from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) air quality assessment and planning program, which monitors air pollution levels.

“This is not a pro-life amendment, this is a pro-birth amendment,” said Representative Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas. “After that, you’re on your own, you’re going to have to breathe dirty air.”