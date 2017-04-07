In House Budget Debate, Lawmakers Fret Over Petty Issues While Sucker-Punching the Poor

Much of the debate centered on tiny programs that cost a few million dollars each, or on symbolic gestures involving social issues.

Sometime after midnight, after more than 15 hours of debate over the Texas House budget, state Representative Jay Dean, R-Longview, came forward to speak on a very important issue. In 2009, Tommy Merritt, one of Dean’s predecessors, tacked on an amendment to that year’s budget that allocated more than $4 million in civil asset forfeiture money to purchase a single police helicopter, “to be stationed in Longview,” and tacked on an additional $900,000, taken from the state highway fund, to run it.

A while back the chopper, a Eurocopter AS350 Écureuil, got sent down to the Valley for the state’s phantom border security operation. Dean’s amendment, number 173 of 402, simply asked: Could Longview have its helicopter back? An amendment to Dean’s amendment was offered, proposing that Longview could instead receive “a helicopter of equal or greater helicopter class,” whatever that means, but it was withdrawn. After deliberation and a few jokes, the judgment was rendered. Call sign N405TX, the pride of Longview, would be returning home, pending further review of the amendment’s language by the budget conference committee and the further discretion of the Department of Public Safety.

House budget day is normally one of the biggest circuses of the legislative session. As such, it encapsulates a lot of what’s weird about how the Texas Legislature operates. For one thing, representatives aren’t really debating the budget, the contours of which have been hashed out behind closed doors. At the end of a tedious and long day, it passed 131 to 16. What most lawmakers are doing, like Dean, is fiddling around in the margins. Everybody wants their helicopter.



The House and Senate budgets have some pretty severe billion-dollar holes. Medicaid is in for a pounding, with $2.4 billion missing from the House budget, and at the moment the Legislature seems unlikely even to fix the very obvious mistakes it made last session with service cuts for disabled children. Higher ed faces draconian cuts. The school finance funding system is broken.