Gus Bova/The Texas Observer

Texans Show Up in Force to Protect ‘Roe’

The Supreme Court is about to overturn the 1973 landmark reproductive rights ruling. Austinites are not here for it.

by

On Saturday—two weeks after Politico published a draft Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting that the constitutional right to abortion will soon be vaporized—hundreds of protesters gathered for a rally at the Texas Capitol hosted by the state’s leading abortion rights organizations. The mood was defiant, as some sweated and chanted out their anger in the unseasonably hot sun, while others huddled beneath the grounds’ shade trees. Television commentator and activist Jehmu Greene, former state Senator Wendy Davis, Congressman Lloyd Doggett, and congressional nominee Greg Casar attended and spoke. The Supreme Court is likely to release its opinion on abortion rights next month.

Abortion-rights protesters gather at the Capitol in Austin. Gus Bova/The Texas Observer
Gus Bova/The Texas Observer
Gus Bova/The Texas Observer
Gus Bova/The Texas Observer
Gus Bova/The Texas Observer
Gus Bova/The Texas Observer
Gus Bova/The Texas Observer
Gus Bova/The Texas Observer
Gus Bova/The Texas Observer
Gus Bova/The Texas Observer

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this photo collection featured two photos of the male speakers who spoke at the event, congressional candidate Greg Casar and Congressman LLoyd Doggett. These images have been removed to better represent the event. The Texas Observer apologizes for the error.

is a senior staff writer and assistant editor at the Texas Observer.

