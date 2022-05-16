Texans Show Up in Force to Protect ‘Roe’

On Saturday—two weeks after Politico published a draft Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting that the constitutional right to abortion will soon be vaporized—hundreds of protesters gathered for a rally at the Texas Capitol hosted by the state’s leading abortion rights organizations. The mood was defiant, as some sweated and chanted out their anger in the unseasonably hot sun, while others huddled beneath the grounds’ shade trees. Television commentator and activist Jehmu Greene, former state Senator Wendy Davis, Congressman Lloyd Doggett, and congressional nominee Greg Casar attended and spoke. The Supreme Court is likely to release its opinion on abortion rights next month.

Amazing turnout in Austin today for #WomensMarchATX Thank you to all who came together in protest against #SB8 #BansOffOurBodies ⁦@CecileRichards⁩ pic.twitter.com/Uy6WGfzfSD — Wendy Davis (@wendydavis) October 3, 2021

Huge crowd today at the #BansOffOurBodies rally at the Texas Capitol in Austin pic.twitter.com/dfCags5nLf — James Slattery (@jcslattery) May 14, 2022

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this photo collection featured two photos of the male speakers who spoke at the event, congressional candidate Greg Casar and Congressman LLoyd Doggett. These images have been removed to better represent the event. The Texas Observer apologizes for the error.