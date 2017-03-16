Study: Texas Spent $4.4 Billion Luring Businesses That Were Coming to the State Anyway

About 85 percent of the projects that received tax breaks through the Chapter 313 program didn’t need the incentive, according to a new study.

When a business invests in Texas, how do you figure out what role a tax incentive played in luring the company here? That’s the subject of a new study by Nathan Jensen, a professor of government at the University of Texas at Austin.

The Texas Economic Development Act, commonly called Chapter 313, was created by the Legislature in 2001 based in part on a typo in a report that showed businesses were choosing to invest in neighboring states with lower property taxes. Chapter 313 is the largest corporate welfare program in the state. It doled out $1.4 billion from 2005 to 2015 and is projected to cost at least $8.5 billion in foregone taxes over its lifetime — money that would otherwise go toward Texas public schools. The program has faced criticism from government accountability groups, which claim that tax dollars are being wasted on companies that would have invested in Texas without the tax breaks.

Jensen’s work attempts to quantify the amount spent by the state to lure businesses that couldn’t have gone elsewhere. Using a probability model, Jensen found that 85 to 90 percent of the 257 projects that received Chapter 313 tax breaks from 2002 to 2014 were likely coming to Texas anyway. Those projects were collectively awarded $4.4 billion in tax breaks. Separately, Jensen asked five experts to review the 257 projects. There was general agreement that 82 of the projects didn’t need tax breaks to lure them to Texas.