‘Sanctuary Cities’ Debate Brings Tears, Protests, Feuds to Texas House

Lawmakers gave heartfelt speeches about their experiences as minorities, immigrants and children of immigrants on the Texas House floor Wednesday during heated debate over the so-called sanctuary cities ban.

Representative Ana Hernandez, D-Houston, fought back tears while describing the fear she experienced as an undocumented child in Texas who attended public schools. “I knew I wasn’t a U.S. citizen, and I feared the reactions from my classmates if they knew I wasn’t a citizen. I see myself in many of those students now that share the same fear of being deported, or having their parents deported,” Hernandez said.

Representative Victoria Neave, D-Dallas, who launched a four-day hunger strike in protest of SB 4, spoke to her colleagues with a photo of her immigrant father. Representative Gene Wu, D-Houston, shed tears during his speech, in which he said the bill brought up memories of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 and the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II.