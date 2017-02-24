In Response to Observer Report, Lawmaker Proposes Ban on ‘Donations’ in Lieu of Prosecution

A bill introduced Thursday by state Representative Mike Lang would ban prosecutors from accepting gifts and donations from defendants.

Patrick Michels

For years, the way out of punishment for shoplifting or driving drunk in Brownwood was to make a hefty donation to a vital public institution, the Brown County Attorney’s Office. The very same office, that is, that could prosecute you if you decided not to pay.

Brown County Attorney Shane Britton was allowed to open his “donation fund” in 2007 because of a bill carried that year by state Representative Phil King, R-Weatherford. As the Observer detailed in December, the Legislature has extended this power to a handful of county prosecutors, but Britton was apparently the only one to use it.

“Taking money from defendants,” Guadalupe County Attorney Dave Willborn told the Observer, “ … That’s just walking where I’d fear to tread.”