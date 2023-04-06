Four Black women gather outside in Austin with signs reading "Reject School Vouchers" and "Respect our public schools". Vouchers, along with property tax cuts, threaten public schools already overwhelmed by teacher attrition.
‘We Are in a Crisis’: Texas Public Schools on the Edge

Vouchers and property tax cuts strike at a public school system already hemorrhaging hard-working employees.

In early March, the old sewage pipes of a Houston public middle school broke. By noon, there were only two bathroom stalls for 1,200 students. At 2 p.m., sewage water started leaking out into the hallways. Teacher Traci Laston tried to push ahead instructing her class, but the students couldn’t focus. 

“This is happening all over Texas in schools with old infrastructure. There’s just no extra funds for building repairs, for anything,” Laston said. “The politicians are worried about what content is being taught or not being taught … versus truly fixing the problems in schools.”

Three people gather outside government buildings in Austin with signs reading: "Stop funding vouchers at the expense of our public schools" "public schools already have school choice: parents have legal rights and recourse in public schools cnot in charter or private schools" and "Class size matters in all grade levels". Property tax cuts and voucher programs threaten to overwhelm an already struggling school system.
Veronica Lindsey, Ivan Ortega, and Karen Ortega traveled with 50 others who work in Socorro ISD, near El Paso, for a total of 24 hours to attend Texas American Federation of Teachers union’s Public Education Advocacy Day at the state Capitol. “We’re here because we genuinely love what we do and care about the kids and the future of our schools,” Lindsey said. Josephine Lee/Texas Observer

Even as Texas sits on a $33 billion surplus, the state, in what seems like an apt metaphor, has offered crap to public schools so far this legislative session. Earlier this year the state released a report recommending pay raises to keep Texas teachers in public schools. Instead, it seems to be draining school funding: The state Legislature is advancing multiple private school voucher bills alongside measures that restrict public schools’ ability to raise funds through property taxes. 

Last year, a record 43,000 teachers left Texas public schools. According to a Texas Observer analysis of Texas Education Agency data, almost 10 percent of reporting school districts experienced a turnover rate of 30 percent or more last school year. Most of these were charter operators or smaller school districts. The average statewide teacher turnover rate last year was 17 percent. The Texas American Federation of Teachers union reported 77 percent of their members surveyed earlier this year were seriously considering leaving their jobs. 

“The decisions legislators are making seem like it’s just making it harder for teachers to teach,” said Laston, adding that she and her colleagues already labor off-the-clock to manage their workloads. “It is just not sustainable. We are in a crisis.” 

Both the Texas House and Senate plans would cut school property taxes and expand the 2019 school property tax compression bill, HB 3, which choked school revenue sources. Before the state Legislature passed HB 3, school districts taxed property owners at a rate of $1.00 per $100 of property value to generate revenue. HB 3 cut that rate to 80 cents, and now proposals from both chambers would cut it to as low as 65 cents. Further, under HB 3, the greater the property value grows, the more the school tax rate declines. Since 2019, the state has had to furnish more than $10 billion to cover district-level shortfalls.

A chart showing the percent of Texans at different income levels who would benefit from HB2, clearly showing that wealthy households (44 percent) benefit far more than the poorest (8%).
The school tax cut law HB 3 primarily benefits wealthy property owners. Thirty-seven percent of Texans rent their homes and would see no relief from the tax cuts. Every Texan

Chandra Villanueva, director of policy and advocacy at the organization Every Texan, said school property tax cuts are digging a hole for public schools in the future. 

“Most states have what we call a three-legged stool of taxation—an income tax, a property tax, and a sales tax. We do not have an income tax here and a sales tax is extremely regressive and very volatile,” said Villanueva. “So if you’re cutting property taxes … you’re really putting our state in a precarious position.”

While Texas has a budget surplus this year and an infusion of federal stimulus money the last two years, state Senator Nathan Johnson said there is no guarantee money will be available in the future. “Historically, Texas has surpluses and deficits. If we hit a deficit in two, four, or six years, and we have these very large mandatory contributions from the state to school systems in lieu of local property tax dollars, the state could respond by cutting funding for public schools when there’s not enough money, as it did in 2011.”

!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var e=document.querySelectorAll(“iframe”);for(var t in a.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var r=0;r<e.length;r++)if(e[r].contentWindow===a.source){var i=a.data["datawrapper-height"][t]+"px";e[r].style.height=i}}}))}();

Zeph Capo, president of the Texas American Federation of Teachers, said the state needs to invest $33 billion in public schools to fulfill Governor Greg Abbott’s promise to “fully fund” schools. This amount would pay for raises and increase staffing and stagnant contributions to retired teachers. But there has been no commitment to meet these needs from the Legislature as the House debated the budget today. While the House did vote to approve a ban on the use of public funds for schools vouchers, it voted down teachers’ demands for a $10,000 pay raise.

!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var e=document.querySelectorAll(“iframe”);for(var t in a.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var r=0;r<e.length;r++)if(e[r].contentWindow===a.source){var i=a.data["datawrapper-height"][t]+"px";e[r].style.height=i}}}))}();

“There’s been a lot of talk about fixing the teacher staffing crisis, but there’s not a lot of action that we’re seeing in this current budget,” Capo said. 

!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var e=document.querySelectorAll(“iframe”);for(var t in a.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var r=0;r<e.length;r++)if(e[r].contentWindow===a.source){var i=a.data["datawrapper-height"][t]+"px";e[r].style.height=i}}}))}();

Currently, Texas allocates only $6,160 per student—$4,000 behind the national average, ranking 42nd in the nation in per-pupil spending. Representative Gina Hinojosa and Senator Johnson, both Democrats, have filed bills to increase the basic allotment to $7,075 with subsequent increases to keep pace with inflation. But these bills appear stalled in the GOP-controlled Legislature.

Texas is one of only six states nationwide to still use attendance-based funding. Under this model, the state determines funding based on the average daily attendance. This means if a student misses school, they are not counted for funding purposes that day. During the pandemic, this funding method left an average of 8 percent of kids uncounted. Meanwhile, districts still have to pay for the fixed costs of campuses, like classrooms, teachers, and desks, based on the number of students enrolled. Bills to reform this model appear stalled too.

The Senate will also soon vote on voucher proposal SB 8, which would further shrink state revenue that schools are now more dependent on as a result of property tax cuts. The bill would use state revenue to pay $8,000 per-student for an “education savings account” for kids not enrolled in public schools. In a bid to woo skeptical rural communities, the bill would also compensate small school districts for students who leave for private schools—a provision that would cost the state billions more in coming years.

“It’s a very expensive transition to a voucher system for which there appears to be scant evidence nationwide that it does anything positive. It doesn’t help. It is more expensive. It divides communities, and in many cases, it blurs the lines between church and state,” Senator Johnson said. “When we fund education systems operating without state oversight and state standards, you’ve got to ask yourself—is this a worthwhile idea? I don’t think it is.”

Two blonde women protest outside government buildings in Austin with signs reading: "I've got 99 problems ... and my low salary is causing all of them!" and "My second job paid for this sign!"
Katelyn Sesny (left) moved back in with her parents, and Alycen Fink (right) is working a second job as a tutor to supplement their teacher pay at an Austin ISD elementary school. “The task force that Governor Greg Abbott put together to find out why teachers are leaving found that teachers need a pay raise. But it just seems like they’re ignoring those findings,” Fink said. Josephine Lee/Texas Observer

Ultimately, any failures of the Legislature will fall once again on the backs of the state’s hardworking educators. 

Alecyn Fink, an Austin Independent School District elementary teacher still recalls a preschool drawing her mom saved. It was a picture of a teacher, and on the top Fink had written, “What I want to be when I grow up.” After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin, Fink earned a master’s degree in educational psychology and started teaching. Now, after 10 years, she’s not sure she can continue. 

Fink works at a tutoring agency three days a week to make ends meet. Her co-worker Maria Poorman does Doordash deliveries every evening after teaching and staying late to grade, plan, and prepare for the next day. During the weekend, Poorman works an additional 10 hours for Doordash. Fink said she will leave after this year if there is no pay raise. Poorman said she and her daughter will move back in with her parents. 

“It’s disheartening because I feel like our jobs are so important. I love my job. The kids are great here,” Fink said. “But I can’t afford to teach anymore.” 

Two women sit together on a bus full of other teachers like them.
On the way to the state Capitol for education lobby day, Alison Chapin and Maria Pellegrini said they have worked for 27 and 34 years, respectively, at the same elementary school in the Houston ISD. Despite their years of experience, they said teaching has become more difficult. Without a counselor in the school, both have had to take on an extra role for students facing greater mental health needs since the pandemic. Chapin, who spends all Saturday catching up on school work, said, “There’s just no time.” Josephine Lee/Texas Observer

About 10 smiling people gathered inside the Texas Capitol wearing t-shirts which read "Best aft, Brownsville Educators Stand Together".
These Brownsville ISD teachers said the rising demand from state standardized testing is taking a toll on their health and families. After attending education lobby day, they spent the rest of their spring break grading practice exams. Last year, Ludivina Cantu (3rd from the left) left teaching after her blood pressure reached a dangerously high level. Josephine Lee/Texas Observer

Two Black women pose for the camera in red tees which read "Alliance AFT Red".
DeSoto ISD educational aides Candy Bell and Sharon Stallings both hold second jobs to supplement their income from school. Both have had to fill in for teachers who left mid-year. “We are a village and everyone has a role in educating the students, but even if we take on the role as a teacher, we don’t get paid as a teacher,” Stalling said. “The stresses are just magnified.” Josephine Lee/Texas Observer

Judson ISD special education aide Ja’Net Hayes, bilingual teacher Rebecca Aguilar, and school custodian Fressy Molina say the district is experiencing shortages in all campus positions. Even substitute teachers are hard to find. “It affects us because we aren’t able to support our kids in the classroom, or we don’t take breaks, just to keep up and support our teachers and kids,” Hayes said.
Josephine Lee/Texas Observer

Three people in Alliance AFT Red t-shirts pose for the camera. The middle person is smiling while the one on the left side wears a denim jacket.
Dallas ISD middle school science teacher Lorelei Nguyen (left) joined other Dallas ISD teachers Erik Vargas and Adam Lamont to speak to legislators. Nguyen says no one in her classroom hallway leaves before 5 p.m., and she leaves at 7 p.m. every day to grade, plan, and tutor students on her own time to help them fill the learning gaps caused by the pandemic. “The amount of work we do has gone up, but the pay hasn’t. We have to hold our politicians accountable because they don’t understand what it is like doing what we do, and no change will be made until they understand,” Nguyen said. Josephine Lee/Texas Observer

is Texas Observer's 2023 David McHam Investigative Reporting Fellow. She has previously worked as an educator and community organizer. Her reporting on labor, environment, politics, and education has been featured on Salon, Daily Beast, Truthout, and other outlets. She was raised in and lives in Houston.

