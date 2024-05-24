Poem: The Gulf Gives Fair Warning—at Galveston Island

Promotional materials distributed by your outlet, including all social media work, must include cites for the Observer and our reporter. Outlets must also tag the Observer in all social media posts.

Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:

All of the Texas Observer’s articles are available for free syndication for news sources under the following conditions:

To submit a poem, please send an email with the poem attached to [email protected]. We’re looking for previously unpublished works of no more than 30 lines by Texas poets who have not been published by the Observer in the last two years. Pay is $100 on publication. Poems are selected by Poetry Editor Lupe Mendez, the 2022 Texas poet laureate and author of Why I Am Like Tequila.