To submit a poem, please send an email with the poem attached to [email protected]. We’re looking for previously unpublished works of no more than 30 lines by Texas poets who have not been published by the Observer in the last two years. Pay is $100 on publication. Poems are selected by Poetry Editor Lupe Mendez, the 2022 Texas poet laureate and author of Why I Am Like Tequila.
Poem: The Gulf Gives Fair Warning—at Galveston Island
"You've built your beach homes..."
A version of this story ran in the May / June 2024 issue.
