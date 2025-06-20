(Shutterstock)

APOCALYPSES: SCENARIO #267-590

A version of this story ran in the May / June 2025 issue.

air so cold      breath rattles down my throat  like a penny tumbling in 

the cracked engine of a 2008 ford ranger     going 75 on 45    with a broken a/c &

 full of candles    during an ice age exhaling    2 centuries worth  of disappointment.  

a loose spark plug coughs tufts   of chromed grass.     i figure    that to be this cold   

   i must have earned it,     like stepped on the crack  that grew  into the unbalancing 

earthquake    or burnt the last drop of coal needed  to smother    the earth’s 

atmosphere      with a black velvet blanket. the sun might as well    be the innocence 

of my childhood. what cannot be fled  becomes appendage. i inhale, &  snowmen 

plot in the alley behind my eyes. i piss, & ice shuffles    in a whiskey glass.  

when i drink water,  i’m a fistful   of salt spreading   on saturn, feet buckets of blood

beneath      a butcher’s table.   a shirt,  black sweater, & flannel coat coax my organs       

from resignation. i’m a seed sown in layers of wool, polyester, nylon, every memory 

of soup burning tongue. i’ll drown in these blankets, te lo juro, full of heat 

with nothing left to burn.      i inhale ropes of rebar   tumbling down  a pink well.      

i exhale a cloud  of satin stalactites  that disperse   & outline my obsidian reflection.

(he/him) is a Houstonian, writer, educator, curator, and organizer of Mexican and Salvadoran descent. He authored the short story collection The Book of Wanderers, a 2023 Young Lions Fiction Award Finalist, and the poetry collection El Rey of Gold Teeth, a finalist for the 2024 Texas Institute of Letters Award for Best First Book of Poetry.

