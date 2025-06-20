Please tag the Texas Observer in social media posts promoting the republished story.

air so cold breath rattles down my throat like a penny tumbling in

the cracked engine of a 2008 ford ranger going 75 on 45 with a broken a/c &

full of candles during an ice age exhaling 2 centuries worth of disappointment.

a loose spark plug coughs tufts of chromed grass. i figure that to be this cold

i must have earned it, like stepped on the crack that grew into the unbalancing

earthquake or burnt the last drop of coal needed to smother the earth’s

atmosphere with a black velvet blanket. the sun might as well be the innocence

of my childhood. what cannot be fled becomes appendage. i inhale, & snowmen

plot in the alley behind my eyes. i piss, & ice shuffles in a whiskey glass.

when i drink water, i’m a fistful of salt spreading on saturn, feet buckets of blood

beneath a butcher’s table. a shirt, black sweater, & flannel coat coax my organs

from resignation. i’m a seed sown in layers of wool, polyester, nylon, every memory

of soup burning tongue. i’ll drown in these blankets, te lo juro, full of heat

with nothing left to burn. i inhale ropes of rebar tumbling down a pink well.

i exhale a cloud of satin stalactites that disperse & outline my obsidian reflection.