rub your eyes
& see nothin’
more than the flicker of candle flames
burnin’ dry grass still thirsty after april rains
hear as each tells the same story
differently ‘round the family dinner table
think ‘bout colors how
their brush hairs thick with paint gloss one over the other
‘til the picture dithers
& you no longer see what is
& you no longer are
what you are
& all are just wavin’
their wild hands
