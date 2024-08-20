Please tag the Texas Observer in social media posts promoting the republished story.

Articles cannot be rewritten, edited, or changed beyond alignments with house style books.

Articles preferably include Texas Observer alongside author byline (first name last name/Texas Observer).

All of the Texas Observer’s articles are available for free syndication for news sources under the following conditions:

rub your eyes

& see nothin’

more than the flicker of candle flames

burnin’ dry grass still thirsty after april rains

hear as each tells the same story

differently ‘round the family dinner table

think ‘bout colors how

their brush hairs thick with paint gloss one over the other

‘til the picture dithers

& you no longer see what is

& you no longer are

what you are

& all are just wavin’

their wild hands

To submit a poem, please send an email with the poem attached to [email protected]. We’re looking for previously unpublished works of no more than 30 lines by Texas poets who have not been published by the Observer in the last two years. Pay is $100 on publication. Poems are selected by Poetry Editor Lupe Mendez, the 2022 Texas poet laureate and author of Why I Am Like Tequila.