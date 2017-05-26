Photos: They Fought the Lege (and the Lege Won)

The Observer recaps the efforts of those who challenged the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Photos and reporting by Sam DeGrave

As far as controversial sessions go, the 85th Texas Legislature probably won’t stand above all others, but it was certainly wild and — depending on your perspective — disturbing. During the past five months, the Republican-dominated House and Senate passed a litany of bills that, if signed in their current state, will make life harder for millions of people living in Texas.

The state’s GOP leaders pushed policies targeting undocumented immigrants; women seeking abortions; same-sex couples trying to adopt; and transgender students, who already face a high risk of sexual assault and attempted suicide.