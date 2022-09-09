Ben Sargent, a bald, older white man with a bushy white beard is dressed in a suit and red bowtie, with his artistic tools, including pens, in front of him.

Loon Star State: The Rights Exterminator

In his latest political cartoon for the Observer, Ben Sargent considers the Supreme Court.

Ben Sargent, a bald, older white man with a bushy white beard is dressed in a suit and red bowtie, with his artistic tools, including pens, in front of him.

A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue.

In this political cartoon, a bug exterminator arrives at Uncle Sam's house, his poison tank is labeled Supreme Court. Uncle Sam looks inside to his startled partner, Lady Liberty, as he says, "Hon, are there any other rights we need exterminated?"
Ben Sargent / The Texas Observer

is the Texas Observer's staff cartoonist. He launched his career drawing editorial cartoons for the Austin American-Statesman in 1974. He was born in Amarillo into a newspaper family and learned the printing trade from age 12 and started working for the local daily as a proof runner at 14. He attended Amarillo College and received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Texas at Austin in 1970. Sargent won the Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Cartooning in 1982. He has also received awards from Women in Communications, Inc., Common Cause of Texas, and Cox Newspapers. He is the author of Texas Statehouse Blues (1980) and Big Brother Blues (1984).

