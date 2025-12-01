(Comic by Rachelle Meyer)

The Ballad of Betty Rizzo

An abortion story

by

A version of this story ran in the November / December 2025 issue.

is an American illustrator and cartoonist living in Amsterdam. She’s been published in The New York Times, The New Yorker, and The Austin Chronicle. Find her work on rachellemeyer.com or follow her Substack, Rachelle’s Comics Corner.

Tags:

