Loon Star State: Reports of Our Death …
The Texas Observer lives!
A version of this story ran in the May / June 2023 issue.
- The Texas Observer Lives! After nearly closing, the staff and readers of the publication raised over $350,000 to keep us in business.
- Uvalde Vive: Senior Staff Writer Gus Bova uncovers the civil rights history of Uvalde, which echoes in the response to today’s tragedy. This article won the 2023 Edwin “Bud” Shrake Award for Best Short Nonfiction award from the Texas Institute of Letters.
- The Battle of Beaumont: Staff Politics Writer Justin Miller’s report on the months-long battle between union workers and ExxonMobil. Winner of a 2023 First Amendment Award from the Society of Professional Journalists-Fort Worth.
- Labeled ‘Hispanic’: Correspondent Dylan Baddour shares the lives of Lipan Apache in Texas, who are challenging the myth that they’ve been wiped out. Winner of a 2023 First Amendment Award from the Society of Professional Journalists-Fort Worth.