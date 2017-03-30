Judge Sides with Port Aransas Residents, Halts Barge Facility in ‘Environmentally Sensitive’ Area

Judge Janis Graham Jack wrote that the injunction was in part to prevent a “bureaucratic steamroller effect.”

A barging facility operating without a permit in an environmentally sensitive part of the Texas coast has been ordered to stop by a federal judge in Corpus Christi. The ruling is a major victory for Port Aransas residents, who sued the company for parking barges carrying petrochemicals in a part of the coast frequented by endangered species.

In January, the Observer reported that Friends of Lydia Ann Channel, a nonprofit formed by Port Aransas residents, had sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for issuing a permit for the facility without notifying the public or conducting an environmental review. The Army Corps had relied, in part, on assertions made by Everett Michael Skipper, a businessman who often used an alias — his DJ name — in his dealings and who pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony for bribing a Corpus Christi official in 2009.

In their lawsuit, the Port Aransas residents raised questions about how Skipper had convinced a $5 billion federal agency to fast-track the permit. As a result, the Army Corps revoked the permit in September and the fleeting company, Lydia Ann Channel Moorings LLC, defaulted on its lease with the Texas General Land Office. But the company continued to operate its facility for the last five months.