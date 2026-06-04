From San Diego to Plano, Islamophobia Has Consequences 

What connects a mosque shooting in San Diego, California, to a Muslim community development in Plano? The answer is Islamophobia. While many mainstream news outlets have yet to call the May 18 shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego a hate crime, there is evidence that it is, including weapons covered in white supremacist symbols and phrases. Writings containing anti-Islamic sentiment were in the vehicle where the perpetrators, Caleb Vasquez and Cain Clark, were found. At a press conference following the shooting, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria faced scrutiny over his staunch pro-Israel and strict border-control stances contributing to anti-Muslim and anti-Arab sentiments.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of increasing violence against Muslims. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) received 8,683 civil rights complaints in 2025, the most in a single year since its first report in 1996, with Texas among the top five states for rising anti-Muslim complaints over the last three years. Even though the shooting happened in Southern California and the proposed development is in North Texas, Islamophobia and anti-Muslim racism do not exist in a vacuum. They are intrinsically connected to broader demonization of immigrants and vilification of Islam, often including falsely accusing both of being “enemies of American values,” hence ostracizing immigrants and Muslims as the “other.” As a Muslim resident of North Texas and a scholar of Muslim and diaspora communities, I know this reality well.

The primary opposition to the building of the East Plano Islamic Center community complex, better known as EPIC City and now renamed “The Meadow,” is not just about zoning ordinances; it is rooted in anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant sentiments. Not all Muslims are of Arab descent or immigrants, and of course, not all Arabs or immigrants are Muslim, but there is a conflation of the two groups, which continues to shape perceptions of The Meadow, as many of the East Plano Islamic Center congregants are people of color and immigrants.

The proposed plan aims to create a community with residential properties, a mosque, a faith-based K-12 school, and commercial shopping units. It is common for those of a particular faith to want to live close to their respective places of worship. Churches, mosques, synagogues, and temples continue to serve as community centers. These are places where people gather not only to worship, but to build relationships, support one another, and strengthen their sense of belonging. For many Muslims in the East Plano area, The Meadow is no different.

The development is presumed to pose a problem because many of its intended residents are Muslim and brown. When Muslims move into established communities, they are perceived with suspicion and as a threat, and when Muslims aim to create a space that represents them, they are still perceived with suspicion and as a threat. Much of the opposition to The Meadow is particularly led by right-wing voices in the state. One of the most vocal opponents is Governor Greg Abbott himself, whose anti-Islamic rhetoric precedes The Meadow’s ambitions. In May this year, a privately planned Eid al-Adha celebration scheduled at a city-owned water park in Grand Prairie was canceled by city officials under pressure from Abbott. This cancellation was not an isolated bureaucratic decision; it was a signal to Muslim Texans that their celebrations, their gatherings, and their very presence in public life are conditional.

Abbott is not the only conservative or Republican leader who participates in spreading Islamophobic vitriol. Texas Attorney General and current Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton has made EPIC City/The Meadow a centerpiece of his anti-Muslim agenda. Paxton has sued over the EPIC City development, saying in a press statement that it is a “radical plot to destroy hundreds of acres of beautiful Texas land.” That’s a characterization that the U.S. Department of Justice effectively rejected after launching its own probe and finding no evidence of illegal intent, revealing that Paxton’s crusade against The Meadow has less to do with the law and more to do with who is building it. Four-term Senator John Cornyn, who just lost his renomination bid to Paxton in the May 2026 primary runoff, similarly leaned into anti-Muslim rhetoric during his campaign. It was Cornyn himself who called on the DOJ to investigate EPIC City, citing concerns about religious discrimination and declaring that “Sharia law has no place in the Lone Star State.” The investigation was dropped with no findings, yet rather than acknowledging that outcome, Cornyn continued his anti-Muslim campaign strategy, running an attack ad accusing Paxton of being “soft on radical Islam.” Cornyn’s loss to Paxton signaled how commonplace anti-Muslim rhetoric in Texas politics had become.

The Center for the Study of Organized Hate documented a 1,450-percent surge in anti-Muslim social media posts by Republican elected officials from February 2025 to March 2026. Texas has been the epicenter of this surge through various forms of media. Aaron Reitz, a former Republican candidate for Texas attorney general who lost in the March 2026 primary, aired a television ad during his campaign pledging to target Islam. In the ad, he claimed that politicians have “imported millions of Muslims into our country” and that the result is “more terrorism, more crime, and they even want their own illegal cities in Texas to impose Sharia law.” This is a false equivalency that conflates Islamic values and Muslim identity with terrorism and criminality and is a direct reference to community developments like The Meadow.

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Chip Roy, a Republican congressman who also ran for Texas attorney general and lost in the May 2026 runoff, told conservative media host Glenn Beck that the United States needs to “be much more aggressive” in cracking down on Islamic groups, without defining what he meant by Islamic groups. He also promoted a harmful conspiracy theory that Muslim organizations in Texas are part of a broader “criminal organization” connecting antifa and George Soros and alleged that “The Marxist Islamic issue is all connected to root out and destroy western civilization.” It is a vague but deliberate conflation that casts all Muslims as suspects and Islam as a threat to the American way of life.

Abbott and other conservative leaders utilize religious freedom as a right that is reserved exclusively for Christians. Their fearmongering about a so-called “Islamic invasion” and “sharia law enforcement” is not only harmful but can be deadly for Muslims. The truth is that there is no Islamic invasion or enforcement of sharia in Texas. There are simply Muslims who exist, practice their faith, and ask for the same rights and freedoms afforded to every other American. Although this is not exclusive to the recent atrocity in San Diego, in the aftermath of the violence, right-wing voices such as Laura Loomer have taken to their platforms to peddle hateful and false conspiracy theories about Muslim communities. Even in times of tragedy, Muslims cannot grieve properly; rather, grief exists side-by-side with having to defend their faith and communities from propaganda.

The case of Shayma Alzubi, a veteran Fort Worth Independent School District (ISD) educator who was appointed as principal of Western Hills High School in late May, illustrates what this climate of Islamophobia looks like in practice. Days after Fort Worth ISD announced her appointment, which included a photo of Alzubi wearing a hijab, the far-right account Libs of TikTok circulated screenshots of her social media posts showing her support for Black Lives Matter, Palestinians, and immigrants. Libs of TikTok utilized the posts to encourage followers to contact the district’s superintendent. The district removed its announcement from social media and reassigned Alzubi, pending an ongoing internal investigation. The Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of CAIR has called the backlash an online “anti-Muslim witch hunt.”

The political pile-on did not stop there. Texas State Board of Education member Julie Pickren called on the Texas Education Agency to investigate Alzubi for alleged violations of the Texas educators’ code of ethics; fellow board member Brandon Hall, a conservative pastor who represents Fort Worth on the board, also weighed in, saying Alzubi “should not be a principal under any circumstances.” Religious leaders, community activists, and educators have since called for her reinstatement, arguing that what happened with Alzubi sends a perilous message: Muslim educators, especially when visibly Muslim, are vulnerable to having their careers dismantled the moment they become a target of an organized hate campaign.

The Dallas-Fort Worth metro has become a hotspot of hate-fueled rhetoric and vitriol against many different immigrant communities, especially those from South Asia and the Middle East. Cities like Frisco, Plano, and Irving, which have large populations of residents of Indian descent, have dealt with high-profile protests and town halls rallying against a so-called “Indian takeover.” The term “takeover” is invoked once more, against another community. Muslims in the Metroplex know this pattern well, as the opposition to The Meadow and the cancellation of the Grand Prairie Eid al-Adha celebration are not isolated incidents but part of a broader effort to make them feel unwelcome in their own communities. Fear of the “other” has a long-standing history in American society, and the loss of life it demands is not a relic of the past.

The shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego is not an isolated incident, but an outcome of a political climate that has normalized the dehumanization of Muslims and immigrants as threats to be feared rather than neighbors and fellow community members. The question is not whether this will happen again; it is where, and that answer depends on the willingness of politicians, media figures, and everyday Americans to examine the role their rhetoric plays in making Muslims unsafe.