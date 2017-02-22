Houston Congressman John Culberson’s Town Hall was a Private, GOP-Only Affair

Protesters and counter-protesters stood outside on opposite sidewalks, a discouraging reflection of the political moment.

Christopher Hooks

To a remarkable extent, our current political moment is a sort of funhouse mirror version of the events that followed the inauguration of Barack Obama. Now, as then, a charismatic president whose opposition feels he is unduly influenced by shadowy foreign elements has been swept into power. A populist rabble has emerged to challenge the new regime, and the president’s supporters are certain the new movement is fraudulent, paid for by shadowy billionaires. Except for the fact that what’s happening now is almost completely unprecedented, we’ve seen it all before, to an eerie extent. If the 2009 chart-topper “I Gotta Feeling” starts playing on the radio irritatingly often, we’ll know that a hole has opened up in the space-time continuum, and it is time to make your peace with God.



On Wednesday, outside an invitation-only speech by Texas Congressman John Culberson, those resonances played out on two sidewalk curbs near the gate of Lakeside Country Club, in west Houston. Culberson is a nine-term Republican rep whose wealthy district voted for Clinton in the general election, which means he’s got a target on his back.

Culberson, like every other Republican member of the Texas congressional delegation, isn’t holding public town halls with his constituents during the February recess, as is tradition. Democrats and some moderate Republicans had many disastrous town halls in 2009 and 2010, when agitated tea party types swarmed public events. Footage of those confrontations fed the perception that those in power were losing control.



So Culberson and all of his colleagues are holding private meetings instead — very private — to minimize what people in politics call “bad optics.” If you’re a constituent who’d like to meet Culberson and ask him about health care policy, you’re S.O.L. But on Wednesday, he spoke to the Village Republican Women, a local party group. Only members of the Lakeside Country Club and those on the group’s “waiting list” were allowed past the security guards and a platoon of Houston police officers.



It was a security regimen closer to the one a presidential candidate gets. I’ve been to more of these events than I’d care to admit, and never once have I been unable to attend a speech by an elected official at a Republican club. It was stranger still to see the country club’s rules enforced by dozens of cops. Clearly, things have changed.



But that’s not the only way Republicans have learned from 2009. Knowing that Culberson’s appearance would be protested, the Harris County Republican Party and other groups sent out an official all-points bulletin to local conservatives: “We have seen time and again these protest [sic], usually attended by paid protesters funded by liberal elites like George Soros, get hijacked by far left extremists and escalate to highly inappropriate behavior.” So the party organized a group of Culberson supporters to stand outside the event as a “counter-resistance.”

Christopher Hooks





This “counter-resistance,” which consisted of a few dozen conservatives, stood on the sidewalk to the north side of the entrance to the country club, while the “resistance,” about three times larger, stood on the sidewalk to the south. Some in the conservative group said they had become involved with politics because of Trump, but many were old-school tea party folk, who once would have been protesting events like this.