Here’s How ‘Berniecrat’ Candidates Did in the Texas Runoffs

The Texas runoffs were mostly rough sailing for Bernie Sanders-style Democrats. As of late Tuesday night, only three of 10 runoff candidates appear to have made it over the hump.

Two Congressional candidates, Laura Moser in Houston’s 7th District and Rick Treviño in West Texas’ swingy 23rd, were trounced by more than 35 points as of late Tuesday. In the win column, Austin attorney Mike Siegel won handily in Congressional District 10 and was joined by Texas House candidates Erin Zwiener and Andrew Morris. The race for Congressional District 25 hasn’t been called as of late Tuesday, but Chris Perri — another Austin attorney — is trailing by 5 points with nearly all votes counted.

Pairing the runoff results with March’s primary outcomes, Berniecrats — those endorsed by Our Revolution Texas, the Democratic Socialists of America or otherwise fitting the criteria — have a success rate in Texas this year of around 30 percent. All that, of course, is pending the results of the November 6 general election. Here’s the runoff list:

Chris Perri — CD 25 — Appears to have lost

Rick Treviño — CD 23 — Loss

Mike Siegel — CD 10 — Win

Laura Moser — CD 7 — Loss

Christine Mann — CD 31 — Loss

Mary Street Wilson — CD 21 — Loss

Fran Watson — SD 17 — Loss

Erin Zwiener — HD 45 — Win

José “Chito” Vela — HD 46 — Loss

Andrew Morris — HD 64 — Win

Berniecrat candidates who won their primaries in March:

Linsey Fagan — CD 26

Adrienne Bell — CD 14

Veronica Escobar — CD 16

Steven Kling — SD 25