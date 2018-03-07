Mixed results for Berniecrats in Texas

It wasn’t a bad thing to be a Berniecrat candidate in the Texas Democratic primaries this year – but it wasn't a great thing, either.

It wasn’t a bad thing to be a Berniecrat candidate in the Texas Democratic primaries this year. Not that it was a great thing — but it definitely wasn’t bad. The Observer compiled a list of 18 congressional and state legislative candidates — consisting of some endorsed by the Bernie Sanders-affiliated group Our Revolution Texas, others endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America and a couple who met the criteria but weren’t endorsed by those groups. Of those, two candidates won outright, seven made it to runoffs, eight lost and one race is too close to call. That’s a success rate of about 50/50.

The highlight may have been Laura Moser, a progressive candidate who was attacked by the Democratic Congressional Coordinating Committee this month and beat out a million-dollar candidate to make it to a runoff in Houston’s 7th Congressional District. José “Chito” Vela, an Austin immigration attorney, ended up the top vote-getter in the race to replace state Representative Dawnna Dukes, and he’ll be heading to a runoff with former Austin City Council member Sheryl Cole. Steven Kling won a tight race outright for the nomination in state Senate District 25, earning him the right to challenge New Braunfels tea partier Dr. Donna Campbell.

A letdown for Austin progressives was the failure of environmental activist Derrick Crowe to make a runoff in CD 21 — a consequence of Cedar Park pastor Mary Street Wilson’s dark horse victory. Arturo Alonzo, a fiery candidate in Brownsville, placed third in his three-way primary, and Tom Wakely, the “Berniecrat with the Panama Hat” who loves La Quinta Inns, performed abysmally in the gubernatorial race.

What to make of the roughly 50 percent success rate? Well, no one can say the Sanders approach can’t work in the Lone Star State, at least in terms of making it through a Democratic primary. Here’s the list:

Tom Wakely — Governor — Loss

Derrick Crowe — CD 21 — Loss

Rick Trevino — CD 23 — Too Close to Call

Chris Perri — CD 25 — Runoff

Brent Beal — CD 1 — Loss

Ali Khorasani — CD 2 — Loss

Justin Snider — CD 6 — Loss

Linsey Fagan — CD 26 — Win

Laura Moser — CD 7 — Runoff

Christine Mann — CD 31 — Win

Steven Kling — SD 25 — Win

Fran Watson — SD 17 — Runoff

Allison Campolo — SD 10 — Loss

Erin Zwiener — HD 45 — Runoff

Candace Aylor — HD 47 — Loss

Chito Vela — HD 46 — Runoff

Andrew Morris — HD 64 — Runoff

Arturo Alonzo — HD 37 — Loss