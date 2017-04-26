Bill to License ‘Baby Jails’ as Child Care Facilities Clears First Legislative Hurdle

Critics, including the Texas Pediatric Society, say the facilities cause depression and anxiety and can impede development in children.

“Just by having the conversation of whether it’s OK to keep children in prison, we’re damaging the state of Texas,” said Pastor Jim Rigby of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in a committee hearing earlier this month.

Senate Bill 1018 would effectively lower state standards for family detention centers in order to license them as child care facilities. For example, the bill would allow DFPS to permit minors to share a room with unrelated adults, as sometimes happens in immigrant detention.

Due to federal court rulings, family detention centers can currently only hold children for a few weeks at a time, but the legislation would allow the centers to detain mothers and children for the duration of their legal cases, which can take months or even longer.

The Associated Press reported last week that SB 1018 was written by a lobbyist for the GEO Group, a prison company that runs the 830-bed Karnes County Residential Center. The facility brings in $55 million per year for the company from the federal government.

The bill’s author, Senator Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, maintains that the licensing process will allow the state to provide oversight and ensure the safety of the children.



Despite opposition from advocates, formerly detained families and Democratic lawmakers, the bill will now move to the full Senate.