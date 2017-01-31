Texas Democrats Have Few Tools to Stop Republican Agenda

Despite limited options, the Democrats barely mentioned the wave of protests happening in Austin and around the country.

Kolten Parker

For the Democratic members of the Texas House and Senate, watching Governor Greg Abbott’s State of the State address Tuesday was an exercise in frustration.

In a press conference immediately following Abbott’s speech, which at times felt like a locker room talk after a bad loss, several of the state’s woefully outnumbered Democratic lawmakers lamented the governor’s policy directives. The Dems also acknowledged that there is little they can do to stop many of them from becoming law.

“The reality is we’re in the minority,” said Senator José Rodríguez, an El Paso Democrat and chairman of the Senate Democratic Caucus. “The only tools at our disposal are, in fact, joining together with our colleagues on the House side and on the Senate side and doing everything we can to stop this harmful legislation, like sanctuary cities, and that’s not the only one.”