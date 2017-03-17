Cuellar Slams Trump Proposal to Hire Attorneys to Take Land for Border Wall

“This is going to start legal fights and the courtrooms are already overloaded,” the Texas congressman said of a brewing eminent domain battle.

Jen Reel

Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar said the Trump administration is gearing up for a fight over taking private land needed to build the president’s border wall — and Texas is likely to be ground zero. This week, the Observer was the first to report that some landowners have already received condemnation notices they have vowed to resist. And in the proposed White House budget released Thursday, the Trump administration is asking for funding to hire 20 additional Department of Justice attorneys to pursue condemnations.

U.S. Congress

Cuellar, whose district covers nearly 180 miles of the Texas border, said the money would be better spent on the clogged court system. “Judges at the border have some of the highest caseloads in the country,” Cuellar said. “We should be helping them reduce their cases ­— many of which are criminal cases by the way — and not back things up more with all of these eminent domain cases.”

The Bush and Obama administrations both pursued a 14-mile segment of border fencing between Roma and Los Ebanos in the Rio Grande Valley. But because much of the stretch lies in a floodplain, the fencing was never built. A treaty with Mexico prohibits the building of structures in the floodplain, though the U.S. portion of the agency that oversees the treaty has waived that prohibition.