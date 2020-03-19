All of the Observer’s Coronavirus Coverage

Here’s everything we’ve written about the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll continue updating this page with new stories. How is COVID-19 changing your life? Let us know.

How to Help Your Fellow Texans Endure the Pandemic

Give to your local food bank, donate blood, or support an emergency housing fund.

The COVID-19 Crisis Points the Way Toward a Better Texas

Once the virus passes, there’s no reason to let the powerful return peacefully to business as usual.

How Is COVID-19 Impacting the Immigration System?

Migrants on the U.S. border say they are more afraid of staying in Mexico than COVID-19.

Tough Decisions Ahead for School Leaders in Rural Texas

Officials must weigh the health of their students against the health of their communities.

Some Texas Officials Want to Divert People from Jail Amid Coronavirus Scare

Reformers have been pushing this step for years.

Coronavirus is Exposing the Faulty Foundations of the Texas Fracking Industry

The oil and gas sector was already having problems.

Seven Austin Workers on How They’re Scrambling After the SXSW Cancellation

Gig workers reported more than $2 million in lost wages after the festival was called off.

With Paid Leave Policies, Cities Tried to Prepare for COVID-19

Too many Texas workers can’t stay home when they’re sick. Two years ago, a movement tried to change that.

