Eye on Texas: The Essential Women of Austin

A portrait series by Sarah Wilson explores how women deemed essential workers stay safe during the pandemic.

Through my portrait series “Essentials” I’ve been photographing the women working in essential positions in Austin during the COVID-19 pandemic. The shelter-in-place order called for citizens to self-isolate—all citizens except those doing essential work. And so I settled in at home, vigilant to uphold the safety standards for my family and our community. But I couldn’t sit back without finding some way to safely recognize the courage and sacrifice of those who couldn’t stay home because their services were necessary to the health and safety of our community.

So many of these workers are women, often with children at home. Inspired by their perseverance and immense bravery, I’ve been taking portraits of these women and conducting phone interviews exploring their personal views, frontline stories, and individual perspectives on how to stay safe in our rapidly changing world.

