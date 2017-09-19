Civil Rights Group’s Budget Nearly Halved by Foundation with Ties to Texas Supreme Court

On Monday, TCRP also announced a fundraising campaign to replace the lost revenue, which the group said has raised around $500,000 so far. “When you’re faced with funding cuts like this, you can either shrink into the corner, or you can fight with both fists and try to fill the gap,” said Marziani.

TCRP was founded by civil rights attorney Jim Harrington in 1990, and today has five offices around the state. The group says it’s handled more than 2,500 cases for low-income Texans, including suits on behalf of the disabled, victims of police brutality and undocumented immigrants unable to obtain birth certificates for their children. TCRP was one of many to sue the state over Senate Bill 4, the anti-”sanctuary cities” bill earlier this year.

In the beginning, the group was just a two-person volunteer affair, said Harrington. TCRP got its first financial boost when the Texas Access to Justice Foundation donated $80,000 in January 1991. The foundation has been TCRP’s main benefactor ever since.

The Texas Access to Justice Foundation doles out millions of dollars each year to about 40 organizations who provide civil legal services to poor Texans. Though organized as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the group is tightly affiliated with the Texas Supreme Court. The court launched the foundation in 1984, and its board is appointed by the Supreme Court justices — all nine of whom are Republicans — and the State Bar of Texas. The foundation’s money comes from a state-mandated program that culls money from lawyers’ trust fund accounts.

After years of giving more money to TCRP than any other group, the foundation cut off all cash this year. In a year dominated by luminary political regressives like Donald Trump and Dan Patrick, the civil rights group called the decision a political “backlash” in its Monday statement, but the foundation disagrees, saying TCRP has shifted away from the type of direct service to poor Texans the foundation exists to fund.

“The Texas Civil Rights Project has made a conscious decision and was in the process of moving out of the direct delivery of legal services,” said the group in a statement to the Observer. The statement cited specifically TCRP’s “decision to stop helping veterans with foundation funding.”

Harrington, who retired from TCRP in 2015 after serving as its executive director for 25 years, said he understood the foundation’s rationale for denying the funds. He said his former organization has moved away from what he calls “community-based” cases.

“We were very controversial … but everything we were doing was always related to the community,” he said. “It wasn’t picking up these sort of hot-button liberal issues like redistricting or SB 4.” Harrington said that TCRP should have let other organizations handle the lawsuit over the controversial anti-immigrant law.

The foundation continues to fund a program that helps immigrant victims of crime, but it’s been transferred from TCRP to a different organization — Texas RioGrande Legal Aid.

For her part, Marziani said she was already working to reduce her organization’s heavy reliance on the foundation’s funding, but not because her organization has shifted course in any fundamental way.

“The core of TCRP is unchanged,” she said. “For our entire history, we have worked with grassroots partners and ordinary Texans to challenge laws and policies that attempt to keep down Texas communities. … None of that has changed at all.”