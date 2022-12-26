The facade of a shop in a row of shops, with a sign reading "bookshop" in clear block letters. Books and an Open sign are displayed in the window. Texas bookstores, and books about Texas, thrived in 2022.
Mark Noble

Last Dance with Ann Richards: Best Texas Books of 2022

How Galvestonians used to dance until they dropped (for fun), a former figure skater turned journalist, and other Lone Star State stories.

by

After two years of pandemic panic and interruptions, Texas book festivals were back in full swing—the San Antonio festival was packed for its 10th anniversary celebration despite May heat that made even the city poet laureate, Andrea Vocab Sanderson, sweat as she opened the festival on an outdoor stage backed by mariachis. In November, our rose-colored Capitol and surrounding tents filled with crowds for the return of the in-person Texas Book Festival. Meanwhile, indie bookstores opened or expanded all across the state—with many hosting events. All that activity means plenty of good reads out there for Texans. Here are some of this year’s top titles.

Customers browse the shelves at Poets' Bookshop in Dallas, walking past floor to ceiling bookshelves and a display of Texas books.
Customers browse Poets Bookshop, one of several indie bookstores in Dallas. From thriving shops to new books about Texas, 2022 was a banner year for readers. Mark Noble for the Texas Observer

Nonfiction

A group of tough Texas women teamed up to bring us The One Ann Only: Wit and Wisdom from Texas Governor Ann Richards, definitely one of the holiday’s very best gifts for all book-loving Texans. A big thanks from all of us to Margaret Justice, founder of the Ann Richards Legacy Project, and to Sarah Bird and Mary Beth Rogers. Read more about why this carefully curated collection of quotes and photos brings “light in dark times.”

Book Cover: The One Ann Only: Wit and Wisdom from Texas Governor Ann Richards

Cover: DJ Screw, a Life in Slow Revolution by Lance Scott Walker

Keri Blakinger of the Marshall Project trained her sharp eye and sharp pen on her own story as an ex-figure skater and an ex-prisoner-turned-journalist. The result is the memoir Corrections in Ink.  Blakinger really knows how to write a lede, as Gus Bova described in his Texas Observer review  “Heroin, Cornell, Prison, and Journalism.

Lance Scott Walker also turned in a provocative biography this year called DJ Screw: A Life in Slow Revolution.

Perhaps this year’s best nonfiction narrative on Texas is The Fishermen and the Dragon surprisingly by a California-based journalist—Kirk Wallace Johnson—who dug up lots of dirt on the activities of the KKK in his compelling tale about the Klan’s attack on Vietnamese fishermen in the early 1980s. The unlikely result of that ugly mess, he explains, was forging new alliances between white and Vietnamese shrimpers and other allies who still try to protect the environment all along the Texas Gulf Coast.

Cover of The Fishermen and the Dragon by Kirk Johnson

Will Hurd, the ex-congressman and ex-CIA agent, took aim at political extremism and weighed in with his own more moderate ideas in American Reboot: An Idealist’s Guide to Getting Big Things Done.

Dozens of people, along with some pet dogs, swim and lounge on the concrete side of the natural Barton Springs waterway.
Amanda Eyre Ward’s novel The Lifeguards explores the dark side of Austin’s Barton Springs, seen here in a crowded summer during 2022. Matthew Busch for The Texas Observer

Fiction

Book cover for A Gracious Neighbor shows the title in a white handwritten style font, with two images of houses, one at the bottom and a larger one upside down at the top.

Texas novelists—Austin’s Amanda Eyre Ward and Houston’s Chris Cander—used their keen-eyed observation of neighborhood dynamics and their imaginations to create two very different fast-moving narratives that spin odd mysteries around hallowed Texas icons, like the dark side of Austin’s Barton Springs pool and Houston’s enclave of West University Place.  

Check out Ward’s The Lifeguards and Candler’s A Gracious Neighbor.  

That versatile and prolific Texas bard Sarah Bird dove deep into the all-but-forgotten subculture of dance marathons for her latest novel, The Last Dance on the Starlight Pier. Her book features women and men caught up in the competitive world of literally dancing till you drop, a popular spectacle that arose during the Great Depression. Bird’s book explains how some people danced while sleeping. And it lovingly recreates a Galveston that had pulled itself up after the 1900 hurricane—with the help of mobster money—and became a destination for those looking for fun in dark times.

The cover of Nobody's Pilgrims, showing three young people in tattered jeans and simple shirts standing together on a road, with a stylishly colorful cover emphasizing yellow, purples and reds.

Sergio Troncoso, a Yale Writers’ Workshop professor originally from Texas, took readers on a crazy ride in a tractor trailer across America with a Texas teen, his Mexico-born friend, and a Missourian they meet along the way in Nobody’s Pilgrims.

Poet and former Observer editor Geoff Rips turned in his own novel this year, Personal Geography.

And if you’re still catching up, here’s three more nonfiction books to read from 2021: Forget the Alamo by Bryan Burrough, Chris Tomlinson, and Jason Stanford; Let the Lord Sort Them by Marshall Project Staff Writer Maurice Chammah (and Code of Silence by Observer Senior Editor and Writer Lise Olsen).

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Do you think free access to journalism like this is important? The Texas Observer is known for its fiercely independent, uncompromising work— which we are pleased to provide to the public at no charge in this space. We rely on the generosity of our readers who believe that this work is important. You can chip in for as little as 99 cents a month. If you support this mission, we need your help.

Learn more

 is a Houston-based senior reporter and editor at the Texas Observer. Lise has investigated many twisted Texas tales, including crooked judges, an unjust execution, massive environmental disasters, myriad cases of corporate and public corruption, and unsolved serial killings. Her reports in three states over 20 years contributed to the prosecutions of a former congressman and a federal judge, inspired laws and reforms, helped solve cold cases, restored names to unidentified murder victims, and freed dozens of wrongfully-held prisoners. Her work is featured in CNN's “The Wrong Man” (2015) about the innocence claims of executed offender Ruben Cantu and the six-part A&E series on the victims of a 1970s serial killer, The Eleven, (2017). She is the author of Code of Silence: Sexual Misconduct by Federal Judges, the Secret System that Protects Them and the Women who Blew the Whistle.

Tags:

You May Also Like