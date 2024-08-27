Announcing Our Executive Director: Loren Lynch

Texas Observer readers and supporters,

The board of directors of the Texas Democracy Foundation is thrilled to announce Loren Lynch as Executive Director of the Texas Observer, effective immediately. Loren stepped into the role of interim ED last September, and we are grateful and excited that she will now continue in this permanent position. As ED, Loren is responsible for the Observer’s organizational strategy, finances, and business operations.

Before returning as interim ED, Loren had previously served as the Observer‘s development director and chief revenue officer. Her career in journalism also includes stints at The Nation and The Trace. Over the past year, it became clear to the board that Loren is uniquely qualified to take on this role at this critical time. She has helped lead the Observer through a year of stabilization and has developed a plan forward that builds on the tremendous community support and growth in membership that kept the Observer from closing last year. Most crucially, her understanding of and dedication to the Observer’s mission have proved invaluable, and we trust her to work with editorial leadership to preserve and protect the Observer’s commitment to fearless, independent journalism, which is more important today than it has ever been.

Identifying and hiring the right people for the key leadership positions at the Observer has been a board priority since April 2023. With Loren as ED, we look forward to establishing a truly sustainable foundation for the future.

Sincerely,

Lize Burr

Board President, Texas Democracy Foundation

P.S. This December, the Observer celebrates its 70th birthday. To help us reach 70 more, join or donate here.

Editor’s Note: The Texas Democracy Foundation is the Texas Observer’s parent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.