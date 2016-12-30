Pamela Elliott was the new sheriff in town. But instead of law and order, she brought chaos.

Editor’s Note: Rural America is too often forgotten or ignored by the media. Journalists and major media outlets are in the big cities. Reporters usually come from urban backgrounds. Small-town newspapers are, I regret to inform, often reluctant to rock the boat out of fear of losing advertising dollars and because, perhaps, the publisher plays golf every Sunday with the county judge, the banker and the school superintendent. I’m proud of the Observer for treating rural Texas as a source of more than urbane amusement or news of the weird fodder. Alex Hannaford’s investigation into the Edwards County sheriff was an important service: It showed how one far-right sheriff, far out of the spotlight, can trample on voting rights and create a climate of fear and intimidation in a small community. —Forrest Wilder

Above the Law

By Alex Hannaford

Published May 2

In any case, the Democrats didn’t launch any legal action against the sheriff’s office, and Elliott never apologized. Instead, the strange showdown became another in a long list of Elliott power plays that have plunged this isolated county into political turmoil. Her detractors say that since her election as sheriff in 2012, she’s waged an aggressive campaign to intimidate Democrats, voters and the Latino community.