Year in Review: Loon Star State in 2018

The year in political cartoons from the strangest state in the union.

Wed, Dec 19, 2018 at 9:50 am CST

Trump’s sophomore year in the White House made for plenty of ammunition for political cartoonist Ben Sargent. In the pages of the Observer in 2018, the former Pulitzer Prize winner covered lots of ground: from the indiscriminate locking up of children refugees by the federal government to the proposal of arming of school teachers by NRA-backed conservatives. Texas’ newest political phenom got some space, as well litigious holy man Attorney General Ken Paxton, the state’s top indicted official.

January 17, 2018

“Shame”  Ben Sargent

February 14, 2018

“Dreamers”  Ben Sargent

March 26, 2018

“Sudden Moves”  Ben Sargent

July 10, 2018

“Due Process”  Ben Sargent

July 26, 2018

“Ken Paxton and Scripture”  Ben Sargent

October 18, 2018

“Catching Up”  Ben Sargent

October 29, 2018

“Riff Raff”  Ben Sargent

November 7, 2018

“Blue Wave”  Ben Sargent
