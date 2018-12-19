The year in political cartoons from the strangest state in the union.

Trump’s sophomore year in the White House made for plenty of ammunition for political cartoonist Ben Sargent. In the pages of the Observer in 2018, the former Pulitzer Prize winner covered lots of ground: from the indiscriminate locking up of children refugees by the federal government to the proposal of arming of school teachers by NRA-backed conservatives. Texas’ newest political phenom got some space, as well litigious holy man Attorney General Ken Paxton, the state’s top indicted official.

–

January 17, 2018

February 14, 2018

March 26, 2018

July 10, 2018

July 26, 2018

October 18, 2018

October 29, 2018

November 7, 2018