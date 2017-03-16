At SXSW, ‘The Work’ Builds Case for Prison Program That Breaks Inmates Down

‘The Work’ Builds Case for Prison Program That Breaks Inmates Down

The Work raises important questions about masculinity and violence, but the film’s ties to a controversial men’s movement cloud the picture.

It’s no easy task to shoot a documentary inside a prison, and for that coup alone Jairus McLeary, director of the new film The Work, must be commended. Though his cameras are restricted to a single room where a group of inmates, outside facilitators and other visitors meet for intensive support group sessions, The Work’s perspective is very much from the inside. Incarcerated men take center stage, speaking of the emotional turmoil of being locked up in California’s infamous Folsom State Prison. Ex-members of prison gangs speak of their experiences in the racially segregated yard. Some share their crimes and regrets. One young inmate opens up about losing contact with his child and considering suicide.

America incarcerates 2.3 million people, more than anywhere else in the world. Our enormous prison state defines who we are as a society, albeit in ways that most of us barely register. McLeary’s film, which took home the Grand Jury Award for best documentary film at the SXSW Film Festival, is worth watching if only for its unblinking, real-time record of lived experience inside an American prison. But The Work is also much more than that, for better and for worse.

On the positive side, The Work raises important questions about masculinity and violence. The style of group therapy in the film encourages the prisoners, many of whom are prone to rage and aggression, to dig deep into past traumas. Once a therapy subject is mentally situated in a moment of, for instance, childhood abuse or neglect, his peers and facilitators surround him, holding him by the arms and legs. He is then encouraged to surrender to his darkest feelings, often screaming and thrashing in anger. Next, the facilitator instructs the subject to remain in the moment a little longer. Without the outlet of violence or conflict, his only option is to feel the emotion he’s been avoiding. Often, this is profound sadness, and the experience ends with tears and a sense of renewal.