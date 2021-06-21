Everything we’ve written about the coronavirus pandemic in Texas.

TxO NextGen Program 2021 These articles were produced through the NPR NextGen/Texas Observer Print Scholars program, a new collaboration designed to offer mentorship and hands-on training to student journalists and recent graduates interested in a career in investigative journalism. *

As the Power Grid Waivers Again, Texans Are Still Recovering From the Winter Storm

Experts say the energy reform bill signed by Governor Greg Abbott doesn’t go far enough to protect Texans from future blackouts. By Sumaiya Malik

Mentally Ill and Sentenced to Death

After 45 years, Texas’ longest-serving death row inmate was resentenced last week due to a long history of severe mental illness. But state lawmakers this session again declined to ban the death penalty for people like him. By Tovah Strong

Texas Expands Access to Medical Cannabis—But Advocates Say It’s Not Enough



Texas has one of the most restrictive medical marijuana laws in the country, leaving veterans like Viridiana Edwards struggling to manage chronic pain and PTSD. By Jillian Price

Threat of Anti-Trans Legislation Makes Gender-Affirming Care Harder To Provide

The specter of anti-trans legislation year after year has a chilling effect on medical providers trying to offer longterm health care for transgender people. By Violeta Dorantes

‘The Great State of Hate’: Texas Declines to Ban ‘Gay/Trans Panic’ Defense



“Are they going to get away with murder? That’s the concern.” By Sadie Brown



