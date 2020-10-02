Loon Star State: Autocratic for the People

How ’bout that debate?
To see more political cartoons from Ben Sargent, visit our Loon Star State section, or find Observer political reporting here.
Read more from the Observer:
-
Erika Andiola Says Dreamers Know How to Push Biden: “All we can do is pick our opponent,” says Andiola, the chief advocacy officer for the San Antonio-based immigrant rights group RAICES Action.
-
Remembering a Jewish Upbringing in Meyerland, Texas: An excerpt from David Biespiel’s memoir A Place of Exodus.
-
State Officials Tried to Cut Women’s Health Care During a Pandemic. It’s a Clear Reflection of Priorities: The state health agency continues to propose cutting services for families while leaving fully intact a program that funds anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers.