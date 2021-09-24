‘Trigger Warning: Time’
A version of this story ran in the September / October 2021 issue.
Everything happens in time
but Time still sometimes
wants a body
a stalk like an asparagus
a golden eye
that opens slow and misty
maybe a scar or two
to prove its memories
the mirror of a quiet pool
or nakedness before another
Time dreams a trunk
and leaves and branches
reaches down beneath the dark
for some kind of hold
Before this world started
Time drank heavily
of empty and of dark
It gladdened Time’s heart
when first it came upon
starshine on the waters
and found things watchful
to observe its changes
and keep it company
until they had to go
Its favorite travel spot so far
is right here in the Holocene
It likes the insects
and going to the movies
The bad news is
even Time feels
it’s moving faster now
What can be next
when the whole show
becomes a window
closing too fast
for Time’s taste