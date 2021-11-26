‘2 Poems’

by

Recently, I have been to the middle of the earth,
And it was very hot.
But there was no one there
To tell about it.

Sonnet for My Father

Through some divine repugnance of your own,
You would not scatter easy, caught the wind,
And blew back in my face. And was it love,
Or insult? Who could tell? Your ashes made
Small secret scratchings hidden in their box,
Like teddy-bear insides when children’s hands
Too full of love caress them into life
And make them grind and crackle, like a flame.

Could I too press out life? I do not know.
I only know I threw you to a stream.
The child sows his father in the ground
The crop of man plants his beginning seed
Or scatters it to flourish as it may. 
This second choice was mine. You’ll find a sea.

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Do you think free access to journalism like this is important? The Texas Observer is known for its fiercely independent, uncompromising work— which we are pleased to provide to the public at no charge in this space. We rely on the generosity of our readers who believe that this work is important. You can chip in for as little as 99 cents a month. If you support this mission, we need your help.

Learn more

(1926–2010) was part of the fabled Rosengren’s Books family in San Antonio. He was also a playwright, lyricist, and screenwriter and was instrumental in starting the KLRN public television station, where he was a producer and writer for 10 years.

Tags:

You May Also Like