To our Texas Observer Community,

This afternoon, the Texas Democracy Foundation has unanimously voted to rescind previous votes for layoffs. We have secured near-term pledges to bridge our immediate budget shortfall and feel confident that there is time for the Texas Observer to determine its future, thanks to the extraordinary success of the staff’s fundraising this week.

We apologize to the staff for the abruptness of the layoff vote and deeply regret that they found out via another media outlet and the uncertainty and stress of this week. We look forward to working with them as we build a sustainable path for the magazine.

We apologize to our major donors Lynne Dobson and Greg Wooldridge of the Tejemos Foundation. The Observer organization as a whole misunderstood the nature and schedule of their gift, which was always designated as a matching gift. It was mischaracterized in press coverage. As journalists and activists themselves, Lynne and Greg have been long-time Observer supporters, committed to progressive causes. We appreciate their enduring support.

Finally, we apologize to our community of contributors, readers and supporters for how long it has taken us to provide clarity on our situation. Thank you for the extraordinary ways you have supported the Observer—in this moment, in the past and, we hope, in the future.

The Observer’s future demands that we work collectively to get through the immediate future—and find a sustainable model to ensure the longevity of our beloved magazine.

Our hope is to move toward a new version of the Observer, one that delivers on the mission of our founders …

We will serve no group or party but will hew hard to the truth as we find it and the right as we see it. We are dedicated to the whole truth, to human values above all interests, to the rights of humankind as the foundation of democracy. We will take orders from none but our own conscience, and never will we overlook or misrepresent the truth to serve the interests of the powerful or cater to the ignoble in the human spirit.

… and reflects the media landscape of today. The Observer’s exceptional journalism should have the readership and relevance it’s worthy of, supported by a revenue model that can ensure that it thrives. Texas needs progressive investigative journalism more than ever, and we hope the Observer can be reimagined for the next generation.