In ‘Without Getting Killed or Caught,’ Guy Clark Defies Categorization

Few country music careers are rooted in nightly poetry recitals at the childhood dinner table, but Guy Clark was not your average born-in-a-barn country singer. As producer/author Tamara Saviano reveals in her biography Without Getting Killed or Caught: The Life and Music of Guy Clark, verse was not only appreciated in the Clark household, but was also in the family’s genetic makeup: The Clarks were descendants of 15th century English court poet John Skelton. And Guy Clark venerated Dylan Thomas, holding the Welsh poet’s use of language in the highest esteem. Clark’s songs, especially such modern Westernfolk classics as “Desperados Waiting for the Train,” “Texas 1947,” “L.A. Freeway” and “Let Him Roll,” exude a sort of protean poetic

sensibility using a decidedly Texan vernacular — or as Saviano describes his particular brand of songcraft, “vivid four-minute short stories about exotic people and locations.” He’s been compared to everybody from Larry McMurtry to Kris Kristofferson to Joe Cocker, but few of these really stick. Clark’s acoustic, finger-picked Southwestern-flavored songs were too countrified for folk and too folky for country — and the Nashville hit factory never knew what the hell to do with him.

Clark, who passed away in May at 74, was one of a select few country singer-songwriters who could get away with including “troubadour” in his job description. Ernest Tubb of Crisp was the first to earn the “Texas troubadour” moniker after hitting it big with“Walkin’ the Floor Over You” in 1941. Today, old-school road warrior Dale Watson is doing the lonely work of preserving the legacy of Tubb’s rough-hewn, electrified brand of attitudinal honky-tonk. But if you apply a more traditional dictionary definition of the word — as in, a poet who puts his or her verse to music — then Clark just might have been the truest troubadour Texas has ever produced.

Saviano’s book begins before the beginning, in a sense, as we’re introduced early on to the small-town West Texas characters who populated the hardscrabble Dust Bowl world of Clark’s parents and grandparents: the bootleggers, drunks, domino players, guitar pickers and oil field wildcatters who would serve as inspiration for Clark’s earliest and best-known songs. Saviano also traces Clark’s clean-cut formative years and fairly comfortable middle-class upbringing in sleepy coastal Rockport. Though after high school Clark flirted with the hippie drifter life in places such as Los Angeles and San Francisco, it’s his time in Houston that proved to be truly transformational.