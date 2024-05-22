(Drue Wagner) Strangest State Strangest State: Power, Gators, UFOs, and Cockfights Only in Texas by Texas Observer Staff May 22, 2024, 8:00 AM, CDT A version of this story ran in the May / June 2024 issue. You May Also Like Strangest State Strangest State: Airplane Etiquette, Australian Octopi, and an Itinerant Police Chief Only in Texas by Texas Observer Staff Public Health Clearing the Air Long COVID sufferers advocate for a healthier world. by Kit O'Connell News The Specter of Disinformation Haunts South by Southwest Artificial intelligence technologies are all the rage at SXSW. Is our democracy prepared? by Steven Monacelli