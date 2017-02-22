Strangest State: Dognapping, Fire Ant Queso and One Lucky Reindeer

Drue Wagner

DALLAS // After spotting a stolen dog she recognized from a stranger’s Facebook post, Alyssa Sanderford chased the thief on foot for more than a half hour, running barefoot when her flip-flops slowed her down. She enlisted the help of strangers along the way and eventually succeeded in wrangling Wiley, a 95-pound Lab/Chesapeake Bay retriever mix, away from the dognapper. When Wiley arrived home after 24 hours away, he recovered by drinking a large amount of water and sleeping for more than a day. “It sounds a little silly, but it restores your faith in humanity,” Wiley’s owner, Angela Ream, told the Dallas Observer.

WHITE SETTLEMENT // A months-long battle between a city council member and a cat ended in the feline’s favor. In June, the White Settlement City Council voted 2-1 to remove Browser, the local public library’s resident cat, after Council Member Elzie Clements spoke up. “City Hall and city businesses are no place for animals,” Clements said at the time. Browser’s fans protested, citing “his pest control abilities, his ability to draw children to the library and the fact that he is loved by the people of the city,” as the Grizzly Detail reported, and he was reinstated. But in December, at Clements’ final meeting as a council member, he put Browser’s removal on the agenda again — and this time, the council voted to let the cat stay. “My view hasn’t changed,” Clements told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.