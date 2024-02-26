A Statement from the Texas Democracy Foundation
On February 26, the board of directors of the Texas Democracy Foundation—the parent nonprofit of the Texas Observer—announced that Gabriel Arana is no longer Editor-in-Chief of the Texas Observer.
Independently, the board announced that the Observer has been restructured to ensure its financial stability. As part of this process, two editorial positions have been eliminated, resulting in the layoffs of two staff members. The reorganization will allow the Observer to hire audience and fundraising positions that will give the organization the expertise it must have to continue to serve as the independent voice in Texas journalism. The board believes this restructuring will allow the Observer to respond to the extreme changes and challenges the news industry faces in 2024 and anticipates naming an interim editor-in-chief within the coming week.
“This is a very difficult day for the Texas Observer, but, after the financial challenges of the past year, I believe the changes we’re putting in place today will make us a stronger organization and allow the Observer to grow,” said Lize Burr, board president of the Texas Democracy Foundation. “This is a dark time for journalism in our country. I am deeply grateful that the Texas Observer remains committed to independent thinking and thinkers and proudly reports stories published nowhere else.”