A Statement from the Texas Democracy Foundation

Independently, the board announced that the Observer has been restructured to ensure its financial stability. As part of this process, two editorial positions have been eliminated, resulting in the layoffs of two staff members. The reorganization will allow the Observer to hire audience and fundraising positions that will give the organization the expertise it must have to continue to serve as the independent voice in Texas journalism. The board believes this restructuring will allow the Observer to respond to the extreme changes and challenges the news industry faces in 2024 and anticipates naming an interim editor-in-chief within the coming week.