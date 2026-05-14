Leaving His Mark On Houston’s Inprint

Wearing worn black jeans and a professorial tweed jacket, Rich Levy hoisted his fist into the air in the spotlight at the Alley Theatre, doing what he’s done so well for decades: Welcoming another bestselling author to Houston Inprint’s Margarett Root Brown Reading Series—the Bayou City’s sprawling nine-month-long book festival.

Levy, both a ham and a nerd, is at ease under the spotlights. He can’t see their faces, but he knows that dues-paying supporters fill the front rows at all Inprint performances, with an annual attendance of around 15,000.

Levy is the executive director of Inprint, a nonprofit best-known for this long-running, star-studded author series, presented mostly on Mondays from September to May. Based in a modest house in Montrose, Inprint also offers writing workshops, book clubs, book talks in Spanish, an annual gala, author visits for children (“Cool Brains”), and poetry buskers who roam Houston armed with typewriters.

On Monday, March 23, Levy welcomed a new headliner—Alvaro Enrigue, a rangy irreverent Mexican-born author and academic. Levy figured Enrigue would stir things up given that his book, Now I Surrender, focuses on Geronimo’s fight for survival and Old West-attrocities committed by U.S. and Mexican soldiers in what 1880s maps once labeled “Apacheria.” But provoking a strong audience response is exactly what the seemingly mild-mannered Levy prefers.

Levy has long been the public face of Inprint. His opening schtick is part professorial, part P.T. Barnum and Stephen Colbert—a blend of dry humor and hucksterism with undertones from Levy’s deep personal well of literary worldliness, intellectual curiosity, and kindness. His formula begot success: During Levy’s 31-year-tenure, Khaled Hosseini, the Afghan-American novelist, sold out the 2,400-seat Wortham Center. And Salman Rushdie sold out an even bigger space.

But audience reactions to Levy’s intros this season seemed particularly warm; regulars all knew it was Levy’s last.

A poet with his own MFA credentials and a Chicago accent softened by years in the South, Levy has stamped his own imprint on Inprint. He’s created a welcoming community as well as a prestigious reading series that inspires deep conversations and attracts big names. As advertised in his own emcee patter, this series has featured winners of 13 Nobel Prizes, 74 Pulitzers, 71 National Book Awards, and 23 U.S. Poets Laureate. Each year, those stats multiply.

Things were different when Levy joined Inprint in August 1995 as director. In those days, he was Inprint’s only employee—and before and after work he often hauled around his three small kids in a Volvo station wagon. Any extra duties had to be handed off to a volunteer board.

Initially, the nonprofit was very closely tied to the University of Houston creative writing program, which it still supports through scholarships, grants, and lectures from invited authors. Its first readings were intimate affairs, mostly featuring friends of Houston writers.

An early hire was Krupa Parikh, a Houston native and daughter of Indian immigrants, who started as a part-time administrative assistant while completing her master’s in social work—and somehow she never left. Parikh is now deputy director.

“Houston reading series’ early audiences were modest, and we were very locally focused,” she told the Texas Observer. “Over the years, I’ve seen Rich—and the organization—really open up. And I think that’s because Rich and the organization is now seen locally and nationally as a place you can come and you can do something great.”

By the late 1990s, reading series crowds strained the auditorium’s capacity at the Houston Museum of Fine Arts . “I mean, that was the problem,” Levy said. “We had Margaret Atwood in the reading series and there was a line going … from the theater up the stairs, out the door, down Main [Street] to Bissonnet, and then wrapping around the front of the museum.”

The shortage of space—a problem spurred by his own success—inspired Levy to partner with the Alley Theatre in downtown Houston and other performing arts venues like the Houston Opera and Rice University’s concert hall.

Inprint remains based in a house in Montrose only blocks from the hip Menil Collection Museum (though its current HQ is larger than the original.) Over the decades, he’s assembled a 7-member team and helped parlay an angel investor’s $1 million into a solid $7 million endowment meant to ensure the organization’s future. Levy made fundraising look easy because he obviously believed in Inprint’s mission and wasn’t afraid to ask for money, Kevin Lewis, a longtime Inprint board member, told the Observer.

A bit like Saturday Night Live, some award-winning headliners have returned three or more times. Among them: Ann Patchett, Salman Rushdie, George Saunders, Louise Erdrich. But the host has long been Levy.

Each season has offered emotional, even euphoric, moments and behind-the-scenes glitches. One author marched off to explore downtown Houston, reappearing 120 seconds before showtime. Another cancelled last-minute, after learning of his mother’s cancer diagnosis. (In a pre-cell phone era, the change forced Levy and other Inprint staff into the parking lot to explain in person to disappointed ticketed patrons.)

Perhaps most memorably, Rushdie appeared on September 10, 2001, in Houston. It was the fourth stop in his first book tour after being targeted for death by Iran’s powerful Ayatollah Khomeini. Back then, Rushdie couldn’t fly commercial. “Random House got a private plane, so the first reading was in New York and then they flew him to Boston, Chicago, and then Houson, ” Levy recalled. “Then it came to a grinding halt.”

The reading went off without a hitch. Then, on September 11, terrorists attacked the Pentagon and the twin towers in hijacked planes. All airports closed, and Rushdie, who’d taken the precaution of booking a room under an anagram of his true name—DR. SHANE MAULIS—found himself no longer welcome at Houston’s Four Seasons hotel.

Levy dashed downtown, discovering Rushdie stranded inside one of the hotel’s locked meeting rooms, surrounded by piles of soft drinks and bagged snacks. For the next three days, Rushdie shared the house of a local poet and Inprint supporter who’d gotten stuck out of town during the disaster (along with the owner’s pet sitter and pooch).

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Inprint’s juxtaposition of bestselling authors with backdrops of sets from the Alley’s plays in production created other memorable moments “One time it was One Flew over the Cuckoo‘s Nest, and there were giant urinals in the background,” Levy recalled, chuckling. Another time, author John Updike arrived when the theatre was staging a play set in World War I. “He had to enter through a trench built into the set,” Levy explained. Updike was unfazed.

As Inprint grew and changed, so did Levy and his three children, who all left the nest. After his first marriage foundered, he found a new partner—a woman with ties to France who’d eventually prompt him to dream of retiring in Paris.

In 2014, Levy confronted a personal crisis when his beloved oldest daughter died of a prescription drug overdose on Earth Day at the age of 24. “It was probably the worst day we’ve ever had at the office,” Parikh recalled.

His daughter’s loss came during a wave of overdose deaths that struck Houston in the 2010s. Inprint was in the middle of its reading series—and Levy skipped emceeing one event.

“She was our first adopted child, Rosie, and she was bipolar. We learned a vital lesson when we adopted children, and that is that nature is in charge. Nutrition can do some work, but nature is in charge,” Levy said. “And we thought it was the other way around and we could just provide the right environment and everything would be okay. It turned out not to be the case.”

When Levy returned to the stage a few weeks later, tears fell as he shared his daughter’s story with the many members he considers friends.

On March 9, 2020, the Alley Theatre was packed again for Louise Erdrich, a celebrated Native-American novelist and indie bookstore owner who has appeared at Inprint’s series three times. Given the news of the pandemic spreading abroad, the nonprofit stocked sanitizer in the lobby, as a precaution, but no one was masked. Erdrich read from her new book, The Night Watchman, a tribute to her father. Days later, COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in Texas, and everything shut down.

Events in 2020 and 2021 moved into Levy’s home office and onto Zoom. At some early online author talks, some tech-challenged presenters appeared in darkened rooms or wore oversized dorky headphones resembling earmuffs. Everyone was learning to adapt. “It was dodgy,” Levy recalled.

These days, Inprint authors—carefully paired with local writers as expert moderators– once again appear before live audiences on Mondays, though recorded readings also are made available online later to members.

On April 1, Levy handed over his office inside the Inprint house to his designated successor Giuseppe Taurino, a UH creative writing graduate and the former executive director of another Houston nonprofit, Writers in the Schools. A longtime Inprint collaborator, Taurino is excited to build on the base left by Levy and his team. “There’s a real opportunity to deepen connection, invite more people into the work, and make sure Inprint remains known for literary excellence while staying grounded in community,” Taurino said in an announcement of his hiring.

Together, Levy and Taurino traveled together to New York from April 28 to May 2 for another ritual: Inprint’s pre-season scouting tour. Once more, Levy pumped top publicists for details on authors of forthcoming bestsellers and up-and-coming writers with the right mix of edgy, compelling, and diverse content for H-town readers. One of the 2025-26 season’s biggest draws was Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, a Nigerian feminist known for her award-winning novels and TED talks on identity.

On May 4, Levy appeared at the Alley once more—collecting a standing ovation for his final intro. But Levy, Inprint’s recruiter, its impresario, its CEO, its chief fundraiser, won’t be on stage—or even in the crowd—when the 2026-27 series launches next September. His last day is June 30th.

Soon, he’ll head off to a new home in the Paris suburbs, where he says he’s going to become a retired guy. “I’m gonna read and sleep and write some poems,” he said. “You know, I’m a poet. I have an MFA and all that.”

Levy managed to publish one book of poetry, entitled Why Me?, during his demanding years at Inprint. Now, Parikh said she hopes he will finally find time for his own work: “He’s made it possible for us to support and celebrate so many other writers that I hope he now gets to focus on himself,” she said.

One suspects, though, that next fall, despite the distance and time zone difference, he’ll tune into the latest installment of Inprint’s reading series—only this time he’ll be watching from the sidelines instead of being in the spotlight.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to correct an author’s name and the names of two venues.