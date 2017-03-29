Faith-Based Child Welfare Providers Threaten to Stop Services if ‘Religious Freedom’ Bill Doesn’t Pass

‘We're so busy fighting over social issues that we don't actually address abuse happening to children,’ one opponent of the bill said.

In the midst of the state’s tragic child welfare crisis, faith-based providers on Wednesday threatened to slow or completely stop services if a bill protecting religious “rights of conscience” doesn’t pass.

House Bill 3859, authored by state Representative James Frank, R-Wichita Falls, was left pending after hours of testimony during a House State Affairs Committee hearing on Wednesday. The bill would prevent the state from taking “adverse action” against any child welfare provider who acts according to their “sincerely held religious beliefs.” The proposal would provide an affirmative defense for religious providers who are sued by private organizations. Additionally, it would require each of the 11 Child Protective Services (CPS) regions in the state have at least one provider without religious reservations that could conflict with its duties.

Opponents of the HB 3859, including the Texas Freedom Network and the ACLU of Texas, have said that it would allow providers, such as child placement agencies, to discriminate against same-sex couples, non-Christians and unmarried foster or adoptive parents. They also worry that it could empower foster parents to push kids into anti-gay reparative therapy, deny abortion access or prevent vaccination.